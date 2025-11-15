VIDEO: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Hails NDA’s Bihar Landslide As PM Modi’s Development Masterstroke

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam praises NDA’s sweeping Bihar victory as a win for PM Modi’s development agenda | IANS

Mumbai, Nov 15: In a resounding endorsement of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, reactions from various leaders are pouring in.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Social Justice and Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam lauded the results as a historic milestone, attributing them squarely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on development.

NDA Victory Seen as Result of PM Modi’s Charisma and Development Policies

Kadam's remarks come at a time when the NDA's victory is being analysed through the lens of PM Modi's personal charisma and developmental policies, including infrastructure boosts, youth employment drives, and women-centric initiatives like enhanced reservations and financial aid.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the NDA’s victory in the #BiharAssemblyElections, Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam says, "The people of Bihar want development, and Bihar is moving forward…" pic.twitter.com/yDUqJHzc9c — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2025

Bihar Rejects Decades of Alleged Mismanagement, Says Kadam

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kadam emphasised how Bihar's electorate has rejected decades of alleged mismanagement, signalling a nationwide shift toward progress and development under PM Modi's stewardship. "The achievements of Bihar's people in these elections stand as a record in their own right," Kadam declared.

Public Mandate Reflects Frustration with Past Governance

"Across the entire nation, we witness a robust campaign centred on development under PM Modi's leadership." He pointed out that the public's overwhelming mandate reflects deep-seated frustration with the 25-30 years of governance under Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, which he claimed led to widespread neglect and forced migration from the state.

Bihar Now Surging Ahead on Path of Progress, Says Minister

"Earlier, the lack of developmental initiatives in Bihar drove people away in search of better opportunities," Kadam explained. "But today, a vast state like Bihar is surging ahead on the path of rapid progress. The people have wholeheartedly embraced PM Modi's vision, and the election outcomes are a testament to that."

Victory Not Driven by One Group; Youth, Men and Women Voted for Development

Kadam, known for his forthright commentary on national politics, dismissed notions that the NDA's success was driven solely by women's votes or specific schemes. "It would be incorrect to attribute our victory exclusively to women's support," he asserted.

Youth Vote Played Crucial Role in NDA Win

"Women voted in significant numbers, but so did men and the youth. India is globally recognised as a youthful nation, and Bihar's young voters turned out en masse, prioritising development above all," Yogesh Kadam said.

NDA’s Holistic Development Campaign Credited for Landslide

He stressed that the NDA's campaign was holistic, addressing broad developmental agendas rather than relying on any single community, demographic, or policy initiative. This comprehensive approach, Kadam argued, culminated in the alliance's overwhelming triumph, paving the way for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's fifth term.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam says, "Our intelligence agency is among the top in the world, so there is absolutely no need to be afraid. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government of India is handling this entire issue aggressively. Whatever attempts are… pic.twitter.com/Bk0mS5uRTT — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2025

Opposition Accused of Crafting Excuses Before Defeat

Turning his attention to the opposition, particularly the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which managed only 25 seats, Kadam accused them of resorting to desperate tactics. He specifically criticised their emphasis on the Special Intensive Review (SIR) issue—widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Bihar—as a premeditated excuse for defeat.

Kadam Says Opposition Tried to “Set the Stage for Their Own Downfall”

"The opposition anticipated their loss, so they crafted narratives to deflect blame afterwards," Kadam said. "They were essentially setting the stage for their own downfall. By pointing fingers at the Election Commission and disparaging schemes aimed at empowering women, they've only exposed their desperation. The electorate has delivered a fitting rebuke, and in the process, the opposition is eroding its own credibility and integrity."

Minister Praises Centre’s National Security Approach

Beyond the electoral fray, Kadam extended his praise to the Modi government's handling of national security challenges, drawing a parallel to the decisive leadership that bolstered Bihar's turnaround. He highlighted India's intelligence agencies as among the world's elite, commending their proactive stance against external threats.

India Confident Under Modi–Shah Leadership, Says Kadam

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive leadership, the government is addressing these matters with utmost resolve," Kadam noted. "Pakistan's attempts to sow panic in India are futile; we have no reason to fear. The people of India place trust in the Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to safeguard the nation's interests."

NDA’s Pan-India Appeal Highlighted by Cross-State Praise

Kadam's cross-state perspective, as a Maharashtra leader commenting on Bihar, underscores the NDA's pan-Indian appeal, bridging regional divides. Kadam's words resonate as a call for sustained momentum. "This isn't just Bihar's win; it's India's affirmation of progress over politics-as-usual," he concluded.

