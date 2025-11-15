Mumbai Climate Week: Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup

Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup |

With gloves on and unwavering enthusiasm, Mumbai’s young green champs gathered on Saturday morning, proving that climate action has no age barrier. Hundreds of children cleaned up more than 350 bags of plastic waste from the Prabhadevi and Juhu Koliwada seashores.

Part of Mumbai Climate Week 2025

As part of the flagship initiatives of Mumbai Climate Week 2025, Project Mumbai organised a special children’s beach cleanup under its Jallosh Clean Coasts programme. The activity took place simultaneously at both locations from 7.30am to 9am.

Students, Teachers and Volunteers Join Hands

The shoreline came alive with the energy of schoolchildren who arrived early, ready to take ownership of their city’s coasts. Supported by teachers, volunteers, and community members, the children demonstrated how collective responsibility can lead to meaningful, visible impact.

In just 90 minutes, they collected and segregated over 350 bags of plastic waste.

Waste to Be Recycled Into Useful Products

All the collected plastic will now be recycled by Project Mumbai and repurposed into items such as T-shirts, benches, compass boxes, and other daily-use products, enabling the children to witness firsthand how waste can be transformed into something valuable.

Youth-Led Climate Action at the Forefront

This special edition of Jallosh, held during Mumbai Climate Week, served as a celebration of youth-driven climate action. It highlighted the event’s core vision empowering citizens, especially children, to help shape a cleaner, kinder, and more climate-resilient Mumbai.