Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Garment Businessman Found Dead At Temple In Andheri East, Police Suspect Suicide

Mumbai, Jan 10: A 45-year-old garment businessman allegedly died by suicide in Andheri East on Thursday. Police are investigating the matter and suspect suicide, though the exact reason has not yet been ascertained.

The man allegedly hanged himself on the upper level of a temple. The Sakinaka police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The deceased has been identified as Harish Kukreja.

Incident at temple premises

According to the police, Kukreja resided in Four Bungalows in Andheri West and hailed from Nashik. On Thursday morning, around 8 a.m., he arrived in the Sakinaka area, which he frequently visited to pray at a Jain temple. The upper portion of the temple was under construction, where he allegedly hanged himself.

Police probe underway

The police said no suicide note was found on his body or at his residence, and the investigation is underway. Sources said Kukreja was living separately from his wife and two children.

