 Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide Over 'Relationship Dispute' With Family
Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide Over 'Relationship Dispute' With Family

A 23-year-old science teacher, Trushti Waghmare, allegedly died by suicide at her Mumbai home after a family dispute over her desire to marry a friend. Her parents had arranged a different marriage. Police registered an accidental death report, with a suicide note indicating distress over the conflict. Investigation is ongoing.

Poonam Apraj Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide Over 'Relationship Dispute' With Family | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old teacher allegedly died by suicide at her Kokari Agar residence in Sion-Koliwada on Saturday night. Wadala TT police have registered an accidental death report.

The victim, Trushti Waghmare, a science teacher at Orchid International School in Dongri, died by hanging herself. Preliminary investigation and a suicide note found at home suggested she was allegedly upset after an argument related to her desire to marry a friend, an alliance her family objected to. Her parents had arranged her marriage with another man.

It is suspected that she took the extreme step after they allegedly caught her meeting the friend she was in relationship with. Further investigation is underway. When the FPJ contacted for additional details, the police station’s senior police inspector Manish Awale declined to comment.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

