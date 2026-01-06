Preparing For JEE Exams? This Old Viral Study Plan Can Help Students For India's Most Difficult Entrance Exams

This written timetable uploaded on social media has restarted the debate over how much students are required for preparing for the India's most difficult entrance exams. The post that went viral on X in 2024 brought out an insight into the life of a young JEE candidate who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which is the key to unlocking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The post has been posted on the Facebook account of a person named Mr. Rc. The caption on the post says, ‘Schedule of a close friend who is preparing for JEE,’ along with a picture of the friend’s daily routine. This friend is 17 years old and thoroughly engaged in the preparations for the JEE exams.

It is not just the handwriting that drew thousands of people on-line, but it is the disciplined routine reflected in the schedule that amazed many. The aspirant’s day begins at 4.30 am, after sleeping at midnight, amounting to barely four-and-a-half hours of sleep. From revisions as early as morning to going to class, revising old chapters, doing home assignments, to note-making, almost every single minute of the day is allotted to something or the other. There is barely any focus on either breaks or fun.

But towards the bottom of the page, there was a message from the student that was about inspiring him: "Never will you have this day again. So make it count." Many users were encouraged by this message from the student, while they also expressed concern that the student had little rest.

The IIT JEE has been rated as the most competitive examination in the country, attempted each year by lakhs of candidates. The UPSC civil services examination has been cited along with the IIT JEE examination as an example of the type of examination that calls for more than merely intelligence and academic skills; it calls for planning and time management.

The JEE exam occurs in two phases, namely JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Candidates must first clear JEE Main to be eligible for JEE Advanced, which determines admission to IITs. JEE Main is held twice a year, usually in January and April, giving students two chances annually.

While the viral timetable has inspired many aspirants, it has also reopened discussions on balance, burnout and the pressure faced by students at a young age.