Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 64-Yr-Old Man Accused Of Burning Woman Alive In 1990 Case After 34 Years

Mumbai, Jan 10: The sessions court has acquitted a 64-year-old man accused of setting a woman on fire after she refused to marry him in 1990. The man had gone absconding since 1990 and was arrested only in September last year. After 34 years, he has been acquitted as the original papers have been lost and key witnesses have died.

Accused arrested after decades

The Vakola police arrested 64-year-old Desmond Miranda on September 12 last year for the murder of Natalin, who was his friend Canote’s sister. The case, however, was registered by Natalin’s brother-in-law, Joseph alias Jobo Paul Coutinho.

Incident reported in 1990

It was claimed that Natalin lived close to Coutinho. Natalin’s husband had died 11 years before the incident, leaving behind a small daughter. In his complaint, Coutinho stated that on November 11, 1990, he was at his house when he heard a neighbour running towards Natalin’s house. When he reached there, he found Natalin lying on the floor with severe burn injuries. She was rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment.

Conflicting statements by victim

In her initial statement to the police, Natalin said she had attempted to commit suicide. However, on November 15, 1990, Coutinho claimed that during treatment, Natalin confided in him that the accused had proposed marriage to her and, after she refused, a heated argument followed, following which the accused allegedly set her on fire.

She further disclosed that while being taken to Sion Hospital, the accused threatened her not to reveal the incident to doctors or the police, failing which he would cut her mother’s legs.

Accused absconded after bail

Based on this, the accused was arrested on November 15, 1990, but was released on bail on December 6, 1990. Natalin succumbed to her injuries on November 16, 1990. After being released on bail, the accused absconded and was arrested only after 34 years.

Key documents missing

In October 2025, when the court decided to begin the trial, it was noted that the prosecution had not produced the original FIR, panchnama, police papers or post-mortem notes. It was reported that the original documents could not be traced.

The prosecution examined Coutinho and Natalin’s daughter, but neither was an eyewitness. The court also noted that key witnesses were reported to be dead.

Court cites lack of proof

In these circumstances, the court observed: “Admittedly, after the incident, Natalin had given a statement before doctors and police that she herself poured kerosene on her person and set herself on fire. The incident occurred on November 11, 1990 and thereafter, an FIR came to be lodged on November 15, 1990, which is after five days of the incident.”

Dying declaration not proved

“The alleged dying declaration of Natalin has not been proved by the prosecution by examining any witness. The statement of Natalin appears to be contradictory and there are contradictory dying declarations, but none of the alleged dying declarations has been proved by the prosecution,” the court said, adding that the evidence on record was insufficient to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

No forensic link to accused

While acquitting the accused, the court further said: “Perusal of the copy of the CA report prima facie discloses that no kerosene residue was found on the clothes of the accused. There is nothing on record to show that there were any injury marks or burn injuries on the person of the accused.” The court concluded that there was no evidence to connect the accused with the incident.

