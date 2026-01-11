 Thane: Crude Glycerin Leak From Container Disrupts Traffic On Ghodbunder Road For Over 2 Hours
PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Crude Glycerin Leak From Container Disrupts Traffic On Ghodbunder Road For Over 2 Hours | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Traffic movement on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane district was disrupted for over two hours after crude glycerin leaked from a container truck shortly after midnight on Sunday, officials said.

No person was injured in the incident which occurred at Gaimukh Ghat in the city, they said.

The local disaster management cell received information about the incident at 12.42 am.

About The Incident

The container truck carrying 25 tonnes of crude glycerin belonging to a private company was travelling from Ambernath in the district to Gujarat when the liquid began leaking from it and spilled onto the road surface, Thane disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

article-image

The traffic, fire and disaster management cell personnel rushed to the spot.

Due to the spillage and precautionary measures, traffic on the Ghodbunder Road remained slow for two-and-a-half hours, before normal flow was gradually restored, the official said.

To prevent skidding and ensure public safety, soil was spread over the spilled liquid on the roadway, he said, adding the leakage was later plugged.

Crude glycerin is not classified as a hazardous or flammable substance under relevant regulations and does not pose an immediate danger, as per the authorities. Due to impurities, it is considered a low-value by-product and is commonly used in the manufacture of soap, animal feed, and in industries such as ceramics, construction, textiles, leather, and coolants.

The disaster management cell informed the company concerned about the leakage.

