Mumbai News: Suspicious Bag At Andheri's Gundavali Metro Station Triggers Panic, BDDS Finds No Threat

Mumbai: A scare broke out at Gundavali Metro Station in Andheri on Saturday afternoon after an abandoned bag was found on the first floor of the station. The black bag, spotted near the ticket counter, immediately triggered panic among commuters. Suspecting that it might contain explosive material, the Mumbai Police called in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Area Cordoned Off, Station Evacuated

The area was quickly cordoned off and passengers were evacuated as a precaution. The BDDS team conducted a thorough examination of the bag. After detailed checks, officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found, bringing relief to citizens who had gathered at a distance, anxiously watching the investigation unfold.

Similar Incident at CSMT

In a similar incident, a red bag was found outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station around 4 p.m. on Friday. The discovery caused temporary panic in the area.

Police secured the spot and summoned the BDDS team, which first scanned the bag using metal detectors. When no threat was detected, the team manually opened the bag and inspected its contents.

It was found to contain only documents, books, and clothes, with nothing suspicious inside. Both incidents ended safely, allowing citizens to breathe a sigh of relief.

