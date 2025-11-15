 Mumbai News: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At CSMT Bus Depot; Turns Out To Be False Alarm
Mumbai News: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At CSMT Bus Depot; Turns Out To Be False Alarm

Mumbai News: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At CSMT Bus Depot; Turns Out To Be False Alarm

The bag was spotted around 4.45 p.m., after which depot officials immediately cordoned off the area and alerted the police. Videos from the spot showed commuters rushing out while security personnel directed them away from the suspected object.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 06:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Evacuate CSMT Bus Depot After Bag Scare Amid High Alert |

Mumbai: A brief wave of panic erupted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bus depot on Friday evening after an unattended red bag was found near a bus stop around 4.45 p.m., prompting Mumbai Police to evacuate the premises amid the city’s heightened security alert.

Area Cordon and Evacuation After Bag Spotted

The bag was spotted around 4.45 p.m., after which depot officials immediately cordoned off the area and alerted the police. Videos from the spot showed commuters rushing out while security personnel directed them away from the suspected object.

BDDS Team Confirms Bag Is Harmless

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team arrived within minutes and carried out a detailed examination of the bag. Bus movement was halted during the inspection, and the area remained under police lockdown. Officials later confirmed that the bag was harmless, describing the situation as a false alarm. Bus services resumed soon after, and the depot reopened for operations. Clothes and shoes were found inside the bag.

Police Stress Need for Vigilance

A Mumbai Police official told FPJ that despite the scare being unfounded, every alert must be treated with utmost seriousness given the current security climate.

Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major...
article-image

Incident Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

The incident comes just days after a deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least ten people and injured several others. Following the explosion, security agencies nationwide were instructed to intensify vigilance at railway stations, airports, bus depots, and other public places.

Friday’s scare at CSMT reflects the city’s heightened state of alert, with law enforcement agencies urging citizens to report any suspicious items or activity immediately.

