Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major Relief Expected But Residents Remain Unconvinced

Pratap Sarnaik Inspects Dahisar Toll Plaza (Representative Image) | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: After years of persistent congestion at the entry point to Mira-Bhayandar, the long-promised relocation of the Dahisar Toll Plaza has finally begun though only partially. The Maharashtra Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced that the move, carried out after his sustained efforts, is expected to ease the daily traffic bottleneck that has inconvenienced thousands of motorists.

The toll plaza, notorious for creating long queues and significant delays, has now been shifted about 50 metres towards the Mira-Bhayandar side. Authorities say this temporary relocation will free up space for two new lanes on the main approach road, a development they hope will improve traffic flow.

Speaking at the site, Sarnaik said the decision was made “solely to provide relief to citizens.”

“The problems of Mira-Bhayandar residents are our own. We promised this relocation would happen on 13 November, and today we have fulfilled that promise. Shiv Sena delivers on what it says,” he added.



Half the Toll Shifted, Remaining Portion to Move Soon

According to Sarnaik, half of the plaza has already been moved, with the remainder expected to follow. The decision was taken after a joint meeting involving Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, officials from the MSRDC, and representatives of the NHAI. Two additional lanes are now set to be constructed on the Mumbai-bound side to help decongest the route further.

While the first phase is complete, residents and daily commuters say the relocation has yet to bring any tangible improvement.

Political Criticism and Local Opposition

Senior Congress Leader and former MLC Muzaffar Hussain criticised the 50-metre shift, arguing that it fails to address the root of the problem. He said he has repeatedly urged the government and elected representatives to use the 20,000 sq. metres of the open land at the old Octroi Naka in Mira-Bhayandar as a temporary toll plaza site atleast till 2027 until a long-term solution is devised.

“Using that space would completely solve this issue. But neither the representatives nor the government is paying attention,” Hussain said, adding that the location is legally more appropriate as tolls from one district cannot be collected in another.

“Shifting the toll by 50 metres here or there serves no purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, villagers along the highway strongly opposed shifting the toll plaza deeper into the Vasai-Virar or Mira-Bhayandar areas, arguing it would disrupt local movement. Their stance, supported by the Bhoomiputra Foundation and the BJP, contributed to a months-long stalemate over the relocation site.

Despite the resistance, Sarnaik reiterated on 13 November that the plaza would be moved. Ultimately, authorities relocated it only 50 metres further along the Vasai-Virar stretch. During his inspection, Sarnaik said the removal of large dividers and the creation of a separate lane for heavy vehicles had already eased traffic. He also noted that the BMC plans to widen the approach roads leading into Mumbai.

Since the contractor’s agreement runs until 2029, officials say the current shift is temporary, with a full relocation planned once an alternative site is finalised.



Commuters Still Frustrated

Despite official claims of improvement, many commuters say congestion remains largely unchanged. After weeks of announcements and political statements, they feel the minimal shift has not delivered the expected relief.

For now, however, the road ahead remains choked both with vehicles and unanswered questions about whether a genuine, long-term solution is truly in sight.