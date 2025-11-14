Mumbai News: Activist Files PIL Over 6-Month Delay In Appointing Child Rights Panel, Leaving 1,400 Cases Pending | File

Mumbai: A public interest litigation has been filed in Mumbai by education activist Nitin Dalvi, challenging the Maharashtra government’s continuing delay in appointing members to the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR). The commission has reportedly lacked a chairperson and other members since May, leaving more than 1,400 child-rights cases in limbo.

Dalvi’s petition to the Bombay High Court states that the inaction reflects a lack of urgency by the authorities to safeguard children’s welfare. He pointed out that between 2020 and 2022 the commission was similarly non-functional for nearly two years despite court directions.

Also Watch

According to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query, a backlog of 1,431 cases remains unresolved. These include complaints of child sexual abuse, child labour, and admitted cases of school injustice. Dalvi said, “Children have no platform to seek justice right now. Parents are forced to go to court or education officers for relief,” according to report by HT.

Accounts from parents underscore this frustration. One parent from Badlapur described how their request regarding a child’s marksheet and leaving certificate was stalled because the school withheld the certificate for unpaid fees despite policy disallowing such action, and with the commission inactive, they found no place to appeal.

Former MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah acknowledged the delay, saying that appointment procedures are complex and take time, but assured stakeholders that efforts to form the body are underway.

Given the urgency of resolving children’s rights violations and the mounting backlog, Dalvi has warned that he will continue his legal campaign for immediate appointments if the government does not act promptly. “We cannot wait endlessly for bureaucratic delays when children’s futures are at stake,” he stated in court. The case is scheduled for hearing on December 3 in the Bombay High Court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/