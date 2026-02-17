Explore Mumbai's Historic Chinese Temple This Lunar New Year

By: Sunanda Singh | February 17, 2026

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a time of renewal, prosperity, and good fortune.

This year, the auspicious festival is observed on Tuesday, February 17. On this special day, visit this 105-year-old Chinese temple which is situated in Mazgaon, Mumbai.

Kwan Kung Temple is a two-storey temple house which was built over a century ago is dedicated to the God of War, Justice, and Wrath, Kuan Kung, and the Goddess of Mercy, Guan Yin.

The red-coloured temple has a decorative style with lanterns and murals of deities.

The red colour is believed to symbolise happiness, luck, and prosperity in Chinese culture. The temple's interior also features scriptures on the walls, written in Chinese calligraphy and Xingshu.

The temple also practices a common Chinese ritual to seek divine wisdom or luck, in which spiritual seekers and visitors can draw cards or use a stick (Kau Chim) to receive guidance and insights into their future.

The temple is a must-visit site especially during Chinese New Year and the Moon Festival, but offers a unique vibe year-round.

The temple offers tranquility and a unique experience for visitors seeking blessings and prosperity.

