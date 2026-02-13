Valentine's Day: Visit These Marvelous Places In South India To Celebrate Love

By: Sunanda Singh | February 13, 2026
South India is is renowned for its majestic hill stations and lush greenery. Take a look at some of the jaw-drooping places to celebrate love which are mentioned below:
Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is situated in Karnataka. It is another famous hill station in the state. Coorg Hill Station is filled with lush greenery, hills, and mountains, and it is also known for coffee production.
Ooty Lake is situated in the district of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. It is surrounded by greenery and is famous for boathouse exploration.
Goa is a beach state in the southwest part of India. The small state is famous for its scenic beauty and tranquil atmosphere.
Puducherry, also known as Pondicherry, is a Union Territory in Tamil Nadu and one of India's most popular tourist destinations and Matirmandir is one of them. The serene place located in Auroville. The golden globe radiates positivity in the surroundings.
Kodaikanal is also known as a vacation spot or a picnic spot. It is located in Tamil Nadu and has many tourist attractions. Pillar Rocks, a majestic tourist destination on the outskirts of Kodaikanal, is a sight to behold.
Munnar in Kerala is surrounded by hills and evergreen forests. The hill station has numerous beautiful places in its heart.
