Mumbai Airport Accident: 46-Year-Old Logistics Employee Dies After Being Hit By Truck At Sahar Air Cargo Complex | File Pic

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man, Ganesh Lotankar, died in an accident at the Sahar Air Cargo Complex at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Mumbai Airport on February 16. The deceased was employed with a logistics company operating at the airport. While he was walking inside the cargo complex area, a truck allegedly hit him, resulting in his death. The Sahar police have not yet arrested the truck driver.

About The Case

According to the FIR, Lotankar was a resident of Nalasopara East and had been working with Gordon Woodroffe Logistics Limited for the past 20 years. He was responsible for document clearance related to goods being exported to various countries. On February 16, at around 5:30 pm, the accident occurred while he was on duty at the Air Cargo Complex of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.



As per the complaint, Lotankar had gone to the Pharma Zone within the complex to clear pending pharmaceutical cargo documents. While walking inside the premises, a truck (MH 04 KF 9499) allegedly hit him and ran over his waist, causing him to sustain serious injuries.

Following the accident, employees of the cargo complex rushed him to Cooper Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.



The complainant, Santosh Pandurang Lotankar, 42, the deceased’s younger brother, stated that at around 8:30 pm, he received a call from his elder brother Harish, informing him about the accident and that Ganesh had been taken to Cooper Hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, Ganesh’s colleague, Datta Dhamale, informed him that he and Ganesh had gone to the General Cargo section at around 5:30 pm to clear documents as usual. Since pharmaceutical cargo documents were pending, Ganesh had proceeded to the Pharma Zone. About five minutes later, security personnel informed Dhamale that his colleague had met with an accident.

Witnesses at the spot told Dhamale that a red Eicher truck bearing registration number MH 04 KF 9499 had hit Ganesh and crushed his waist.



Based on Santosh’s complaint, the Sahar police registered a case against the truck driver under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.



“We are in the process of arresting the driver,” said an officer from Sahar police station.

