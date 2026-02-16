 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2 Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2 Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs seized hydroponic marijuana worth ₹8 crore from two passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok, arresting both accused as investigations continue to trace the wider network.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai airport customs officials seize hydroponic marijuana worth ₹8 crore smuggled from Bangkok during baggage checks at CSMIA | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 16: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials, in two separate cases, have seized drugs collectively valued at around Rs 8 crore sourced from Bangkok and have arrested two people allegedly involved in these cases.

First passenger intercepted at CSMI Airport

According to agency sources, in the first case, the Customs officers intercepted one passenger, Subhan Khan (44), a resident of Karnataka, after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Monday. His trolley bag was found stuffed with four transparent vacuum-sealed plastic packets.

The packets contained a total of 3,592 grams of greenish-coloured substance in lump form purported to be flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant known as hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at around Rs 4 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR's ₹18 Crore Signing Leaves Ground After Hamstring Injury In SL VS AUS T20 WC Game
Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR's ₹18 Crore Signing Leaves Ground After Hamstring Injury In SL VS AUS T20 WC Game
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026
Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH
Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH

In his statement to the Customs, Khan admitted he was aware that smuggling of marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money for smuggling marijuana from Bangkok to Mumbai, officials said.

Second accused held in similar seizure

In the second case, the Customs officers intercepted one passenger, Ilyas Shaikh (45), a resident of Karnataka, after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Monday. His trolley bag was found stuffed with four transparent vacuum-sealed plastic packets.

The packets contained a total of 3,592 grams of greenish-coloured substance in lump form purported to be flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant known as hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at around Rs 4 crore.

In his statement to the Customs, Shaikh admitted he was aware that smuggling of marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money for smuggling marijuana from Bangkok to Mumbai, officials said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Rare Antique Gold And Silver Coins From London Passenger At CSMIA,...
article-image

Investigation at preliminary stage

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2...
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2...
BJP Protests In Ulhasnagar Against Congress Leader Harshvardhan Sapkal's Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Maharaj...
BJP Protests In Ulhasnagar Against Congress Leader Harshvardhan Sapkal's Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Maharaj...
Mumbai: Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Tracks At CST Station - Watch Viral Video
Mumbai: Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Tracks At CST Station - Watch Viral Video
MMRDA Presents ₹48,072 Crore Surplus Budget For 2026–27, Marks First Positive Turn Since...
MMRDA Presents ₹48,072 Crore Surplus Budget For 2026–27, Marks First Positive Turn Since...
'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's...
'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's...