Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹8 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA, 2 Arrested

Mumbai airport customs officials seize hydroponic marijuana worth ₹8 crore smuggled from Bangkok during baggage checks at CSMIA | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 16: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials, in two separate cases, have seized drugs collectively valued at around Rs 8 crore sourced from Bangkok and have arrested two people allegedly involved in these cases.

First passenger intercepted at CSMI Airport

According to agency sources, in the first case, the Customs officers intercepted one passenger, Subhan Khan (44), a resident of Karnataka, after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Monday. His trolley bag was found stuffed with four transparent vacuum-sealed plastic packets.

The packets contained a total of 3,592 grams of greenish-coloured substance in lump form purported to be flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant known as hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at around Rs 4 crore.

In his statement to the Customs, Khan admitted he was aware that smuggling of marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money for smuggling marijuana from Bangkok to Mumbai, officials said.

Second accused held in similar seizure

In the second case, the Customs officers intercepted one passenger, Ilyas Shaikh (45), a resident of Karnataka, after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Monday. His trolley bag was found stuffed with four transparent vacuum-sealed plastic packets.

The packets contained a total of 3,592 grams of greenish-coloured substance in lump form purported to be flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant known as hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at around Rs 4 crore.

In his statement to the Customs, Shaikh admitted he was aware that smuggling of marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money for smuggling marijuana from Bangkok to Mumbai, officials said.

Investigation at preliminary stage

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” said a Customs officer.

