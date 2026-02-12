Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Rare Antique Gold And Silver Coins From London Passenger At CSMIA, Smuggling Angle Probed

Customs officials at Mumbai airport examine historically valuable gold and silver coins recovered from a London-arriving passenger | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 12: Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have seized three antique coins, two gold and one silver, from a passenger who arrived from London, officials said on Wednesday.

The passenger landed on February 9 on Virgin Atlantic flight VS-354. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officials kept him under surveillance and intercepted him on February 10. During a detailed inspection of his belongings, officers recovered three coins concealed inside his trolley bag. The coins are suspected to be of significant historical and numismatic value.

Details of seized artefacts

According to Customs, the seizure includes a 12.37 gram gold mohur of the East India Company Bengal Presidency, minted at Murshidabad in the name of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II, dated AH 1202, Regnal Year 19.

Officers also recovered an 8 gram gold dinar attributed to Kushan ruler Huvishka, who reigned in the 2nd century CE, and an 11.44 gram silver rupee of Mughal emperor Jahangir featuring the zodiac sign Cancer, minted at Ahmedabad. The coin is part of Jahangir’s rare zodiac series.

Valuation and investigation underway

Officials said the coins appear to be of considerable historical and numismatic value. The artefacts have been sent for expert valuation and authentication to determine their exact age, provenance and market value.

“The historical significance and authenticity of the pieces will be confirmed through numismatic experts,” a senior Customs officer said.

● The passenger is being questioned and statements are being recorded. Authorities are probing the source of the coins and whether they were intended for private collectors, auction houses or the grey market.

● Investigators are also examining whether the case is linked to a wider network involved in the cross-border movement of rare artefacts. An official said the modus operandi appears to involve hand-carried transport of high-value, low-volume heritage objects to avoid detection. He added that London is considered a major global hub for the trade and auction of historical coins and artefacts.

