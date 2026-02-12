 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs, Foreign Currency, Diamonds & Gold In Multiple Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs seized hydroponic weed worth ₹16.75 crore, foreign currency of ₹1.13 crore, diamonds worth ₹38.28 lakh and gold valued at ₹15.24 lakh between January 4 and 11. Eight passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act and other laws in multiple smuggling cases.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In the past one week Mumbai Airport Customs officers in multiple cases have seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 16.75 crores, foreign currency equivalent to Rs. 1.13 crore, natural & lab grown diamonds valued at Rs. 38.28 lakhs and gold valued at Rs. 15.24 lakhs and a total of 08 passengers were arrested in connection with these cases, officials informed on Wednesday.

According to the Customs, during the period from January 04 and January 11, officers in eight cases seized a total of 16.75 kgs of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 16.75 crores in the illicit market from eight passengers who had arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In four cases of smuggling of foreign currency, the Customs officers recovered and seized foreign currency equivalent to Rs. 1.13 crore from four passengers. In one case, Customs officers seized a total of 246.75 carats of natural and lab grown diamonds valued at Rs. 38.28 lakhs from one passenger. In a separate case, Customs officers seized a total of 104 grams of 24 KT gold valued at Rs. 15.24 lakh from one passenger.

