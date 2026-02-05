Palghar Drug Bust: Talasari Police Arrest 2 Men With Nearly 3 Kg Ganja Stockpile, Booked Under NDPS Act

Talasari Police seize nearly three kilograms of ganja and arrest two accused during a raid in Sambha village, Palghar | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 04: The Talasari police have arrested two individuals for illegal possession of nearly three kilograms of ganja. Officials received confidential information on February 3, 2026, that a man had stockpiled ganja for sale at Sambha Irani Farm in the Talasari jurisdiction.

Police raid at Sambha village

Following the tip-off, a police team led by Police Inspector Ajay Gorad conducted a raid at a house located in Irani Farm Wadi, Sambha village, under the limits of the Amgaon outpost. During the search, police seized 2.965 kilograms of ganja. The contraband was confiscated after completing legal formalities.

Case registered under NDPS Act

A case has been registered at Talasari Police Station under Crime No. 28/2026 under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii) of the NDPS Act, 1985, on February 4, 2026.

Accused identified, probe underway

The two accused arrested in the case have been identified as Mohammad Changez Haji Abdul Rauf Sheikh alias Moinnuddin Rauf Sheikh (36) and Atish Ganesh Kumare (28), both residents of Umbergaon in Valsad district.

Both were arrested on February 4, 2026, and further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Amol Chindhe of Talasari Police Station.

