Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 20: The Anti-Narcotics Cell–2 of the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police has arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling and selling cannabis brought illegally from Nepal in Nalasopara (East).

Seizure during routine patrolling

The arrests were made on January 17, 2026, during routine patrolling in the Rahmat Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Tulinj Police Station.

Acting on suspicious movements, the police team detained the three accused and conducted a personal search in the presence of witnesses. The search led to the seizure of 14.37 kilograms of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 2.80 lakh.

Accused identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Chand Akhtarali Fakir (26), Mohd Shakir Tasleem Fakir (26), and Ranjan Kumar Shivnarayan Safi (32). All three are residents of Sohpur village, Nanhaiya taluka, Madhubani district, Bihar.

Interrogation and source of drugs

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had procured the seized cannabis from Nepal and transported it through clandestine routes to sell it in Rahmat Nagar, Nalasopara East.

Case registered

A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at Tulinj Police Station. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

