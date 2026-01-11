 Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Complex Maharashtra-Wide Hunt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Complex Maharashtra-Wide Hunt

Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Complex Maharashtra-Wide Hunt

Nalasopara Police arrested Mahesh Patil, wanted in a serious case registered on Dec 31, 2025, after a complex investigation across Maharashtra. The accused, with 10 prior cases including cheating and theft, was traced despite technical challenges involving phone location spoofing. He was finally caught in Dombivli; further investigations are ongoing.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: Nalasopara Police have successfully arrested a wanted accused involved in a serious criminal case registered at Nalasopara Police Station. The arrest followed an intensive and technically challenging investigation carried out across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Based on a complaint lodged on December 31, 2025, a case was registered under Sections 64, 75, 76, 77, 351(2), 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 66(E) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Detain UK-Based Doctor Over Alleged Facebook Posts Targeting BJP Leaders
article-image

About The Case

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Patil alias Vijay Atmaram Patil (35), a resident of Turbhe Naka, Hanuman Nagar, Pfizer Road, Navi Mumbai, originally hailing from Malegaon, Jalgaon district.

FPJ Shorts
'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI
'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI
Kerala Lottery Result: January 11, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-37 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 11, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-37 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Some Tried To Whitewash Religiously Motivated Attacks For Appeasement Politics,' Says PM Modi
'Some Tried To Whitewash Religiously Motivated Attacks For Appeasement Politics,' Says PM Modi
What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important Details Here
What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important Details Here

Following orders from the Senior Police Inspector of Nalasopara Police Station, two special police teams were formed under the guidance of Police Inspector (Crime) Kumar Gaurav Dhadwad and Police Inspector Amarsingh Patil. One team was dispatched to Malegaon, Jalgaon, while the other operated in Navi Mumbai.

The investigation posed significant challenges as the accused was not using his own mobile phone and had absconded with the complainant’s mobile device. During technical analysis, the phone’s location repeatedly appeared within different prison premises, creating confusion regarding the accused’s actual whereabouts. Despite these obstacles, the police conducted a meticulous and skillful investigation.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauds Mumbai Police As 1,650 Phones Lost In City Recovered From...
article-image

Through sustained efforts and technical expertise, the police successfully traced the accused and took him into custody from Manpada, Dombivli. Further investigation is underway.  

Extensive Criminal Record

A review of the accused’s criminal history revealed 10 other cases registered against him at various police stations, including Manpada, Rabale, APMC, Panvel City, Turbhe, Bhandup, and Powai police stations. These cases involve serious offences such as cheating (Section 420 IPC), theft (Section 379 IPC), and other grave criminal charges spanning from 2009 to 2025.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu...

Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu...

Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Complex Maharashtra-Wide Hunt

Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Complex Maharashtra-Wide Hunt

Mumbai: Man Acquitted In 1990 Woman-Set-On-Fire Case Amid Evidence Gaps & Lost Records

Mumbai: Man Acquitted In 1990 Woman-Set-On-Fire Case Amid Evidence Gaps & Lost Records

Maharashtra Govt To Change Development Plan Of Police Quarters To Make Way For Kurla Pod Taxi...

Maharashtra Govt To Change Development Plan Of Police Quarters To Make Way For Kurla Pod Taxi...

Bombay Court Dismisses Woman's Petition For Domestic Violence Relief In Relationship With Married...

Bombay Court Dismisses Woman's Petition For Domestic Violence Relief In Relationship With Married...