Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Police Arrest Wanted Criminal After Complex Maharashtra-Wide Hunt

Palghar: Nalasopara Police have successfully arrested a wanted accused involved in a serious criminal case registered at Nalasopara Police Station. The arrest followed an intensive and technically challenging investigation carried out across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Based on a complaint lodged on December 31, 2025, a case was registered under Sections 64, 75, 76, 77, 351(2), 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 66(E) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Read Also Mumbai Police Detain UK-Based Doctor Over Alleged Facebook Posts Targeting BJP Leaders

About The Case

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Patil alias Vijay Atmaram Patil (35), a resident of Turbhe Naka, Hanuman Nagar, Pfizer Road, Navi Mumbai, originally hailing from Malegaon, Jalgaon district.

Following orders from the Senior Police Inspector of Nalasopara Police Station, two special police teams were formed under the guidance of Police Inspector (Crime) Kumar Gaurav Dhadwad and Police Inspector Amarsingh Patil. One team was dispatched to Malegaon, Jalgaon, while the other operated in Navi Mumbai.

The investigation posed significant challenges as the accused was not using his own mobile phone and had absconded with the complainant’s mobile device. During technical analysis, the phone’s location repeatedly appeared within different prison premises, creating confusion regarding the accused’s actual whereabouts. Despite these obstacles, the police conducted a meticulous and skillful investigation.

Through sustained efforts and technical expertise, the police successfully traced the accused and took him into custody from Manpada, Dombivli. Further investigation is underway.

Extensive Criminal Record

A review of the accused’s criminal history revealed 10 other cases registered against him at various police stations, including Manpada, Rabale, APMC, Panvel City, Turbhe, Bhandup, and Powai police stations. These cases involve serious offences such as cheating (Section 420 IPC), theft (Section 379 IPC), and other grave criminal charges spanning from 2009 to 2025.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/