 Mumbai Police Detain UK-Based Doctor Over Alleged Facebook Posts Targeting BJP Leaders
Mumbai Police detained London-based doctor of Indian origin Dr Sangram Patil for questioning over alleged circulation of objectionable and misleading Facebook posts targeting BJP leaders. Police clarified he was not arrested and was released after questioning. A notice was served under BNSS, following a complaint by BJP’s Maharashtra social media coordinator.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Mumbai Police Detain UK-Based Doctor Over Alleged Facebook Posts Targeting BJP Leaders | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Saturday morning detained London-based doctor of Indian origin, Dr Sangram Patil, for alleged circulation of objectionable and misleading content on Facebook targeting BJP national leaders.

The police later clarified that Dr Patil has not been arrested. He was released after questioning and has since proceeded to his native village in Erandol, Jalgaon. According to the police, the action was taken for allegedly spreading false information with the intent to defame BJP leaders and create enmity and hatred between groups supporting and opposing the party’s ideology.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajtilak Roshan said that a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been served. Sources said that as Dr Patil holds UK citizenship, the police could not arrest him.

However, he has been instructed to meet the police before leaving India. The case was registered on December 18, 2025, at the NM Joshi Marg police station based on a complaint filed by Nikhil Shamrao Bhamre, 25, who serves as the social media coordinator of the BJP Maharashtra unit.

