PM Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron Share Warm Hug & Handshake At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai - WATCH

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted French President Emmanuel Macron with a warm hug at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. The friendly gesture between both the leaders shows strong diplomatic ties between India and France as the leaders meet for bilateral talks.



At the Lok Bhavan, both the leaders are set to hold bilateral talks. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), their discussions will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership. The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

Later in the day, at around 5:15 pm, PM Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.