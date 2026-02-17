Macron In Mumbai: From Meeting PM Modi To India-France Event At Gateway Of India; Check Full Itinerary Of French President Today |

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the start of his three-day official visit to India aimed at reviewing and strengthening the India–France strategic partnership. This is Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first to Mumbai, underlining the growing depth and momentum in bilateral ties.

The French President was received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to welcome President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after the arrival, Chief Minister Fadnavis took to X to extend a warm welcome to the French leader. “Bienvenue à Mumbai! A very warm welcome to the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai! Maharashtra welcomes you! Wishing Hon President Macron and the entire French delegation a pleasant stay and a successful visit,” he wrote.

PM Modi-Macron Meeting At Lok Bhavan

During his stay in Mumbai, President Macron will hold bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. The discussions are expected to focus on reviewing progress under the India–France strategic partnership and exploring avenues to expand cooperation into new and emerging areas such as technology, innovation, defence and digital collaboration. The two leaders are also likely to exchange views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Later in the day, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, an initiative designed to deepen collaboration in innovation, research, startups and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders will also address a gathering of business leaders, startup founders, researchers and innovators from both countries, reflecting the growing emphasis on economic and technological cooperation.

Complete Itinerary Of French President Emmanuel Macron In India (as per MEA):

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 (Mumbai)

3:15 pm – Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhawan

4:30 pm – Exchange of MoUs and press statement at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhawan

5:20 pm – India–France Innovation Forum at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

7:15 pm – India–France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at Gateway of India

Following his Mumbai engagements, President Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India. His visit from February 17 to 19 is seen as a significant step towards further consolidating the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and France.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/