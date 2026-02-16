Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced In SoBo On Feb 17 For India-France Year Of Innovation Event At Gateway Of India, PM Modi & French President Macron To Attend

Mumbai: Mumbai Police announced extensive traffic restrictions and road closures in South Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in view of the main event of the India–France Year of Innovation being held at the Gateway of India. The event, organised on behalf of the Consulate of France, is scheduled as part of a week-long programme running from February 14 to February 22, with the principal celebrations taking place on Tuesday.

The event is part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day visit to India, which begins with his arrival in Mumbai tonight. One of the key highlights of Macron’s Mumbai schedule will be the India–France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel tomorrow, on Tuesday. The forum will bring together business leaders, startup founders, innovators and policymakers from both countries to explore collaboration opportunities in emerging technologies, research and entrepreneurship.

PM Modi, Macron To Attend Key Event At Gateway Of India

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration 2026 at the Gateway of India. The year-long initiative will be marked by events across India and France, with the objective of strengthening cooperation in innovation, technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Traffic Curbs Announced In South Mumbai

According to a temporary notification order issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Traffic), heavy congestion is expected in and around the Gateway of India area due to the high-profile nature of the programme and the presence of dignitaries. To ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety, special traffic arrangements will be enforced from 2 pm to 9 pm on February 17.

As per the order, a stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Junction), will remain closed to all vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles. Similarly, P. Ramchandani Marg, from Jokhim Alva Chowk (North Court) to Adam Street Junction, will also be shut for general traffic during the notified hours.

The police have advised motorists to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. Vehicles approaching Regal Junction have been directed towards Shagid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road and B.K. Boman Behram Road to reach their destinations. For traffic affected on P. Ramchandani Marg, diversions via Alva Chowk, Radio Club, Haji Niyaz Azmi Road and Jagannath Palav Chowk have been suggested.

In addition to road closures, taxi stands and BEST bus stops located on Adam Street and P. Ramchandani Marg will remain temporarily closed. Authorities have also announced changes in traffic flow on Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, where a one-way stretch between Indu Clinic Junction and Volga Chowk will be opened for two-way traffic between 1 pm and 4 pm on the same day.

Details On No-Parking Zones

Several roads in the vicinity have been declared no-parking zones for the duration of the event. These include Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosale Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and B.K. Boman Behram Marg, particularly the stretch behind the Taj Hotel up to Hotel Diplomat.

The traffic notification has been issued under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Mumbai Police have appealed to commuters to plan their travel in advance, cooperate with traffic personnel and use public transport wherever possible to minimise congestion in South Mumbai.

