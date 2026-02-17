Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore; Mortal Remains Taken From Hospital

Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Family Of Victim Takes Body From Hospital After Accepting ₹39.5 Lakh Compensation |

Mumbai: Relatives of Ramdhani Yadav, who was killed after a portion of a parapet at a Metro rail construction site in Mulund collapsed on Saturday, collected his body from Rajawadi Hospital on Monday after accepting a compensation package of Rs. 39.5 lakh.

The total compensation included Rs. 15 lakh from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Rs. 24.5 lakh from Milan Road Buildtech, the subcontractor at the site engaged by the main contractor, Reliance-Astaldi, reported Hindustan Times. The development came a day after the family had refused to take custody of the body, demanding Rs. 2 crore in compensation and a government job for one of Yadav’s daughters.

According to earlier reports, the MMRDA had initially announced a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh, comprising Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia from the state government and Rs. 15 lakh from the MMRDA. The family, however, rejected the offer, calling it grossly inadequate to support the deceased worker’s dependents. Yadav was the sole earning member of his family.

The family has now accepted a compensation of Rs. 39.5 lakh, excluding the state government’s ex-gratia component. Following this, the family agreed to accept the amount and proceeded to collect the body from the hospital.

Sashikant Yadav, a relative of the deceased, told HT the company agreed to raise the compensation after the family threatened legal action. “The money will help his daughters and wife,” he said, adding that the family still considers the amount insufficient in the long run.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety standards at Metro construction sites, with authorities now facing scrutiny over worker protection and compensation mechanisms in such accidents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/