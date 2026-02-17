 Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore; Mortal Remains Taken From Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore; Mortal Remains Taken From Hospital

Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore; Mortal Remains Taken From Hospital

The family of Ramdhani Yadav, killed in a Metro construction accident in Mulund, Mumbai, accepted ₹39.5 lakh in compensation after rejecting an earlier ₹20 lakh offer. Yadav’s family had initially demanded ₹2 crore and a government job for his daughter. The amount includes ₹15 lakh from MMRDA and ₹24.5 lakh from the subcontractor.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Family Of Victim Takes Body From Hospital After Accepting ₹39.5 Lakh Compensation |

Mumbai: Relatives of Ramdhani Yadav, who was killed after a portion of a parapet at a Metro rail construction site in Mulund collapsed on Saturday, collected his body from Rajawadi Hospital on Monday after accepting a compensation package of Rs. 39.5 lakh.

The total compensation included Rs. 15 lakh from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Rs. 24.5 lakh from Milan Road Buildtech, the subcontractor at the site engaged by the main contractor, Reliance-Astaldi, reported Hindustan Times. The development came a day after the family had refused to take custody of the body, demanding Rs. 2 crore in compensation and a government job for one of Yadav’s daughters.

Read Also
'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...': Relatives Of Deceased Ramdhani Yadav In Mumbai Metro 4 Parapet Collapse In...
article-image

According to earlier reports, the MMRDA had initially announced a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh, comprising Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia from the state government and Rs. 15 lakh from the MMRDA. The family, however, rejected the offer, calling it grossly inadequate to support the deceased worker’s dependents. Yadav was the sole earning member of his family.

The family has now accepted a compensation of Rs. 39.5 lakh, excluding the state government’s ex-gratia component. Following this, the family agreed to accept the amount and proceeded to collect the body from the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
'Absent Mark Kar Diya Hai': Poddar International School Principal After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Appear For Class X Board Exam | VIDEO
'Absent Mark Kar Diya Hai': Poddar International School Principal After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Appear For Class X Board Exam | VIDEO
'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Partner Reacts When He's Linked With Other Women
'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Partner Reacts When He's Linked With Other Women
AI Wave To Reshape Nearly Every Knowledge Job Much Faster Than Industrial Age: Automation Anywhere CEO Mihir Shukla
AI Wave To Reshape Nearly Every Knowledge Job Much Faster Than Industrial Age: Automation Anywhere CEO Mihir Shukla
Biggest AI Summit Offers Unique Opportunity For India’s Youth To Shape Global Tech Future: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | VIDEO
Biggest AI Summit Offers Unique Opportunity For India’s Youth To Shape Global Tech Future: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection...
article-image

Sashikant Yadav, a relative of the deceased, told HT the company agreed to raise the compensation after the family threatened legal action. “The money will help his daughters and wife,” he said, adding that the family still considers the amount insufficient in the long run.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety standards at Metro construction sites, with authorities now facing scrutiny over worker protection and compensation mechanisms in such accidents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Culture Brings Us Together': Emmanuel Macron After Meeting Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar & Other Leading...
'Culture Brings Us Together': Emmanuel Macron After Meeting Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar & Other Leading...
Maharashtra: Chennai Bound Grant Trunk Express Train Coach Catches Fire In Wardha, No Casualties...
Maharashtra: Chennai Bound Grant Trunk Express Train Coach Catches Fire In Wardha, No Casualties...
Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore;...
Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore;...
'Friend Emmanuel Macron Loved Mumbai, Enjoyed His Morning Run': PM Modi After Meeting French...
'Friend Emmanuel Macron Loved Mumbai, Enjoyed His Morning Run': PM Modi After Meeting French...
Explore Mumbai's Historic Chinese Temple This Lunar New Year
Explore Mumbai's Historic Chinese Temple This Lunar New Year