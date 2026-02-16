 Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection Underway

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection Underway

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority halted construction on the 32.32-km Metro Line 4 after a parapet collapse in Mulund claimed the life of Ramdhani Babaprasad Yadav, 49. A 13-member Special Intensive Safety Inspection Team will review structural risks and construction practices before work resumes.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has ordered a complete halt to construction activities on the 32.32-km Metro Line 4 corridor after a parapet collapse at a worksite in Mulund on Saturday. The incident claimed the life of Ramdhani Babaprasad Yadav (49) and has triggered an urgent safety review across the entire stretch of the under-construction corridor.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the authority announced the formation of a 13-member “Special Intensive Safety Inspection Team” to examine possible lapses and assess structural risks along the route. The order states that construction will resume only after the team submits its findings and necessary corrective measures are implemented.

The decision was taken as a precautionary step to ensure commuter and worker safety, particularly at sites located above busy roads and public areas. The inspection team has been tasked with carrying out a comprehensive review of all ongoing work, including a comparison of actual construction with approved architectural drawings.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) that the main contractor, subcontractor or general consultant involved in the Mulund site may have been responsible for the incident. The communication indicates that accountability for the collapse is being examined as part of the broader inquiry.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection Underway
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection Underway
Dua Lipa Turns Berlin Red Carpet Into Valentine's Date Night With Fiancée Callum Turner In Chanel Knit Naked Dress
Dua Lipa Turns Berlin Red Carpet Into Valentine's Date Night With Fiancée Callum Turner In Chanel Knit Naked Dress
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Returning Officer Cannot Be From Outgoing Committee,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Returning Officer Cannot Be From Outgoing Committee,' Says Expert
OpenAI Retires GPT-4o Model: Users Mourn Loss Of Their ‘Romantic’ Companion
OpenAI Retires GPT-4o Model: Users Mourn Loss Of Their ‘Romantic’ Companion
Read Also
Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Writes To Police, Demands Action Against Contractor
article-image

The inspection exercise began on Sunday morning reported HT and is expected to continue for the next three to four days. Team members have been instructed to immediately flag any safety concerns or deviations from approved plans.

Metro Line 4, which will connect Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane, is one of the region’s key infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion on the eastern corridor. However, the latest incident has once again brought construction safety practices under scrutiny, with authorities now focusing on preventing similar mishaps across the network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection...
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection...
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Returning Officer Cannot Be From Outgoing Committee,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Returning Officer Cannot Be From Outgoing Committee,' Says Expert
Indian Astronauts Rakesh Sharma, Sudhanshu Shukla To Attend Mumbai Climate Week At Jio World...
Indian Astronauts Rakesh Sharma, Sudhanshu Shukla To Attend Mumbai Climate Week At Jio World...
Mumbai Horror: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted In Dahisar; 25-Yr-Old Man...
Mumbai Horror: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted In Dahisar; 25-Yr-Old Man...
Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced In SoBo On Feb 17 For India-France Year Of Innovation...
Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced In SoBo On Feb 17 For India-France Year Of Innovation...