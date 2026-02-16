Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection Underway

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has ordered a complete halt to construction activities on the 32.32-km Metro Line 4 corridor after a parapet collapse at a worksite in Mulund on Saturday. The incident claimed the life of Ramdhani Babaprasad Yadav (49) and has triggered an urgent safety review across the entire stretch of the under-construction corridor.

Mumbai Horror: Concrete Slab Of Under-Construction Metro 4 Pillar Falls On Auto-Rickshaw & Car In Mulund West, 3-4 Injured; Terrifying Visuals Surface#MumbaiMetro #Mulund #MumbaiNews #BreakingNewshttps://t.co/M9yYFfz6aI — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 14, 2026

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the authority announced the formation of a 13-member “Special Intensive Safety Inspection Team” to examine possible lapses and assess structural risks along the route. The order states that construction will resume only after the team submits its findings and necessary corrective measures are implemented.

The decision was taken as a precautionary step to ensure commuter and worker safety, particularly at sites located above busy roads and public areas. The inspection team has been tasked with carrying out a comprehensive review of all ongoing work, including a comparison of actual construction with approved architectural drawings.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) that the main contractor, subcontractor or general consultant involved in the Mulund site may have been responsible for the incident. The communication indicates that accountability for the collapse is being examined as part of the broader inquiry.

The inspection exercise began on Sunday morning reported HT and is expected to continue for the next three to four days. Team members have been instructed to immediately flag any safety concerns or deviations from approved plans.

Metro Line 4, which will connect Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane, is one of the region’s key infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion on the eastern corridor. However, the latest incident has once again brought construction safety practices under scrutiny, with authorities now focusing on preventing similar mishaps across the network.

