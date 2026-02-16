'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...': Relatives Of Deceased Ramdhani Yadav In Mumbai Metro 4 Parapet Collapse In Mulund Seek Proper Compensation

'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...' Relatives Of Victim In Mulund Metro 4 Parapet Collapse Seek Proper Compensation |

Mumbai: The family of Ramdhani Yadav, who died after a portion of a parapet collapsed at a Metro construction site in Mulund on Saturday, has refused to claim his body, demanding higher compensation and a government job for his daughter.

Relatives of the deceased have sought Rs. 2 crore as compensation and employment assurance for one of his daughters, stating that the announced relief is inadequate for the family’s survival. Rajendra Singh Yadav, the victim’s elder brother, told Hindustan Times that Ramdhani was the sole breadwinner. “With him gone, the family has no means to survive,” he said.

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: MMRDA Halts Construction Work After Parapet Collapse; Safety Inspection Underway https://t.co/VzFcHJdAk4



To get epaper daily on your whatsapp click here:

https://t.co/Y9UVm2LHAx — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 16, 2026

Another relative, Shashikant Yadav, said the family had been asked to take custody of the body but declined, insisting that proper compensation must be ensured first. He added that the deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters, both of whom were financially dependent on him.

He termed the Rs. 20 lakh compensation announced by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as “grossly inadequate.” He said the family would not claim the body until they receive a written assurance of a government job for one daughter, along with ₹2 crore in compensation.

Meanwhile, authorities have announced a compensation package for the victim’s family. This includes Rs.5 lakh as ex gratia assistance from the Maharashtra government, Rs.15 lakh from the MMRDA, and an additional insurance payout estimated between Rs.15 lakh and Rs.20 lakh, subject to policy assessment and statutory provisions.

Read Also Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims

In the case of the injured, the entire cost of medical treatment, including hospitalisation, procedures, medicines, rehabilitation, and follow-up care, will be borne by the MMRDA. Additional compensation will also be provided to the injured as per applicable policies and contractual provisions of the Metro project.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/