 'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...': Relatives Of Deceased Ramdhani Yadav In Mumbai Metro 4 Parapet Collapse In Mulund Seek Proper Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...': Relatives Of Deceased Ramdhani Yadav In Mumbai Metro 4 Parapet Collapse In Mulund Seek Proper Compensation

'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...': Relatives Of Deceased Ramdhani Yadav In Mumbai Metro 4 Parapet Collapse In Mulund Seek Proper Compensation

The family of Ramdhani Yadav, who died after a parapet collapsed at a Metro site in Mulund on Saturday, has refused to claim his body, demanding ₹2 crore compensation and a government job for his daughter. They termed the ₹20 lakh relief announced by authorities inadequate. Officials said additional insurance payout and medical aid for injured will be provided.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...' Relatives Of Victim In Mulund Metro 4 Parapet Collapse Seek Proper Compensation |

Mumbai: The family of Ramdhani Yadav, who died after a portion of a parapet collapsed at a Metro construction site in Mulund on Saturday, has refused to claim his body, demanding higher compensation and a government job for his daughter.

Relatives of the deceased have sought Rs. 2 crore as compensation and employment assurance for one of his daughters, stating that the announced relief is inadequate for the family’s survival. Rajendra Singh Yadav, the victim’s elder brother, told Hindustan Times that Ramdhani was the sole breadwinner. “With him gone, the family has no means to survive,” he said.

Another relative, Shashikant Yadav, said the family had been asked to take custody of the body but declined, insisting that proper compensation must be ensured first. He added that the deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters, both of whom were financially dependent on him.

He termed the Rs. 20 lakh compensation announced by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as “grossly inadequate.” He said the family would not claim the body until they receive a written assurance of a government job for one daughter, along with ₹2 crore in compensation.

FPJ Shorts
Nita Ambani Welcomes Queen Rania Of Jordan In Dreamy White Saree, While Isha, Shloka & Radhika Serve Modern Glam In Mumbai
Nita Ambani Welcomes Queen Rania Of Jordan In Dreamy White Saree, While Isha, Shloka & Radhika Serve Modern Glam In Mumbai
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH

Meanwhile, authorities have announced a compensation package for the victim’s family. This includes Rs.5 lakh as ex gratia assistance from the Maharashtra government, Rs.15 lakh from the MMRDA, and an additional insurance payout estimated between Rs.15 lakh and Rs.20 lakh, subject to policy assessment and statutory provisions.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims
article-image

In the case of the injured, the entire cost of medical treatment, including hospitalisation, procedures, medicines, rehabilitation, and follow-up care, will be borne by the MMRDA. Additional compensation will also be provided to the injured as per applicable policies and contractual provisions of the Metro project.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe...
'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...': Relatives Of Deceased Ramdhani Yadav In Mumbai Metro 4 Parapet Collapse In...
'Pay ₹2 Crore Or...': Relatives Of Deceased Ramdhani Yadav In Mumbai Metro 4 Parapet Collapse In...
'Isn't There Any Other Issue In Maharashtra?': Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut On Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu...
'Isn't There Any Other Issue In Maharashtra?': Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut On Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood...
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud