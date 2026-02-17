'Friend Emmanuel Macron Liked Mumbai, Enjoyed His Morning Run': PM Modi After Meeting French President At Lok Bhavan

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his 'dear friend' Emmanuel Macron liked Mumbai and enjoyed his run in the morning. The comments came as the two leaders met at Lok Bhavan to hold bilateral talks.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "It is a pleasure to meet my friend, President Macron, in Mumbai! He told me he really loves the city and also enjoyed his run earlier today!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the morning, known for his focus on fitness, Macron was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials, along Marine Drive. Macron was seen in a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After his run in the morning, the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron also paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival. Not just this, several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chaddha, Manoj Bajpayee among others also met Macron at the Taj Hotel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, as the two leaders met at Lok Bhavan, they were seen exchanging warm hugs and handshakes. Currently, they are holding bilateral talks. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), their discussions are set to include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders are set to exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/