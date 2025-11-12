Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Enhances Work For 'EduCity Project'; Issues Tender Worth ₹116.5 Crore

CIDCO | File Image

Navi Mumbai: A transformative education hub is taking shape near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) ramps up work on its ambitious “EduCity Project”. Located just five kilometres from the airport, the project is designed to position the region as an international education destination.

CIDCO has already reserved around 250 acres for EduCity and reports that approximately 85 per cent of land acquisition has been completed. The immediate next step involves building an access road from the NH 4 B highway near the village of Kundevhāl to the project site, a critical link to bring students and faculty to the campus zone. Tenders for this road, with a budget of around ₹116.5 crore, have recently been issued.

The vision behind EduCity is to create a global education ecosystem. CIDCO plans to allot about 10 hectares of land to each of the first five institutions, with each university expected to provide at least 30 square metres of space per student and bring in international collaborators. Agreements have been made with foreign universities from Scotland, England, Australia, the United States (Chicago) and Italy.

Officials emphasise that the project aligns with India’s National Education Policy 2020, which encourages high-quality global education within India at more affordable costs. They believe EduCity will not only cater to Indian students but will attract overseas learners too, thereby boosting the local economy and educational standing.

Local residents and stakeholders are watching closely, as the infrastructure for this campus-driven township will also improve roads, connectivity and services in the wider area. CIDCO has committed to completing the first access road and campus-preparation work without delay, signalling a new chapter in Navi Mumbai’s growth.

