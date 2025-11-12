 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Nation In 6th National Water Awards 2024
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has secured the first rank nationwide in the Local Self-Government category of the 6th National Water Awards 2024, organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The award recognizes NMMC’s efforts in water conservation and management. The winners will be felicitated by the President of India on November 18 in New Delhi.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil announced the results, and the award ceremony will be held on November 18 in New Delhi, where the President of India will felicitate the winners. Maharashtra Chief Minister congratulated all awardees through a tweet, while NMMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde extended his appreciation to the citizens of Navi Mumbai for contributing to the civic body’s national achievement.

