Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Nation In 6th National Water Awards 2024

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been ranked first in the country in the Local Self-Government category of the 6th National Water Awards – 2024, instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The awards recognize outstanding efforts in water conservation and management across India.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil announced the results, and the award ceremony will be held on November 18 in New Delhi, where the President of India will felicitate the winners. Maharashtra Chief Minister congratulated all awardees through a tweet, while NMMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde extended his appreciation to the citizens of Navi Mumbai for contributing to the civic body’s national achievement.

"The awards aim to promote water conservation, efficient management, and water literacy across all levels, in line with the vision of creating a 'Water Prosperous India' (Jal Samruddh Bharat). Out of 751 proposals received nationwide, the Central Water Commission and the Central Ground Water Board conducted on-site inspections and submitted detailed reports. An independent jury evaluated all entries using a transparent scorecard system before finalizing the winners," said NMMC spokesperson.

