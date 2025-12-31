Tragedy In Mira-Bhayandar: 66-Year-Old NCP (Ajit Pawar) Candidate Javed Pathan Dies Of Heart Attack After Filing Nomination

Javed Pathan | X @AjitPawarSpeaks

Mira-Bhayandar: A wave of mourning has hit the political circles of Mira-Bhayandar following the sudden and unfortunate demise of a candidate during the Municipal Corporation election process. Javed Pathan (66), a candidate representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction), passed away due to a heart attack shortly after filing his nomination.

According to reports, Javed Pathan had officially filed his nomination papers for Ward No. 22 between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM today.

About The Case

The tragedy struck later in the afternoon, around 3:30 PM, near the Haidari Chowk area in Mira Road, where he suffered a sudden and severe heart attack. Although immediate efforts were made to provide medical assistance and rush him to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Political Circles in Shock

The news of Pathan’s passing has sent shockwaves through the local community and the political landscape of Mira-Bhayandar. As the city gears up for the heat of the election battle, this sudden loss has cast a shadow of grief over the process. Leaders across party lines have expressed their deepest condolences.

