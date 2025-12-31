Massive Crowd Gathers At Thane's Upvan Lake To Witness Banaras-Style Ganga Aarti Ahead Of New Year's, Video Viral

Thane: A video showing a massive gathering of devotees attending the Banaras-style Ganga Aarti at Upvan Lake on Tuesday, December 30, is going viral on social media. The visuals captured a surreal and devotional atmosphere around the lake as thousands of people participated in the Ganga Aarti. However, the huge crowd also raised serious safety concerns as several users on social media questioned whether the entire Thane city had gathered at Upvan Lake for the event.

The video shared by Instagram user Srushti Sawant showed a massive crowd surrounding the Upvan Lake to watch the Ganga Aarti, while the area also witnessed some traffic on the road around the lake. Another video, shared by Infinity City Vlogs on its official YouTube channel, captured what was described as a “sea of devotion,” showing the scale of the large gathering.

Notably, Thane city is also set to witness another Ganga Aarti at Talao Pali today, December 31, bringing a slice of the holy ghats to its lakeside shores. The event is set to begin at 7 pm.

Amid this, the Thane Police also announced a traffic advisory, which will remain in force from 4 pm to 11 pm on December 31. However, the notification also informed that the advisory was not applicable to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, police vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

There are also restrictions on parking as it is prohibited on both the right and left sides of the road from Jawahar Bagh, Fire Station, to Mata Ramabai Chowk, and on both sides of the road from Mata Ramabai Chowk to Gaondevi Cut, Mahagiri.

Reports earlier also stated that experienced pandits from Varanasi have been specially invited to perform the Ganga Aarti using traditional rituals and mantra chanting, aiming to give devotees a Kashi-Haridwar-like spiritual experience in Thane's Talao Pali.

