 KDMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti's Rekha Chaudhary & Asawari Kedar Navare Elected Unopposed From THESE Wards
Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation saw two BJP women candidates, Rekha Chaudhary and Asawari Kedar Navare, elected unopposed before the January 15 ballot. State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan announced their victory. Chaudhary, a decade-long corporator, won Ward 18; Navare, a new face with RSS roots, won Ward 26(A). Elections for 122 seats in the KDMC are scheduled for January 15.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image

Kalyan Dombivali: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) saw its two candidates elected unopposed much before the ballot was cast on January 15. Two women candidates, Rekha Chaudhary and Asawari Kedar Navare, from Mahayuti's BJP have secured victory due to the absence of any contest from wards. Visuals shared online showed party workers celebrating the win.

The announcement was made by State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan on his official post on X (formerly Twitter), where he is seen congratulating the two women candidates. Moreover, the video also shows Chavan making a video call to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convey the development.

All You Need To Know About Rekha Chaudhary and Asawari Kedar Navare

Rekha Chaudhary had been a corporator for over a decade, was declared the winner from Ward No. 18 (Kachore), while Asawari Kedar Navare was declared the winner unopposed from Ward No. 26(A), which covers the Savarkar Road area.

article-image

Navare, who comes from a family with RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) roots, is a new face in the municipal arena. On the other hand, Rekha Chaudhary is an activist of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, according to an ABP Marathi report.

Describing the victories as the “ultimate civilian award” from the people, Chavan said, “It is the recognition of ten years of solving problems on the ground, of being there for every citizen in Kachore. People have spoken by staying silent. They knew their leader had already won their hearts.”

Meanwhile, the elections for 122 seats in the Kalyan Dombivali municipal corporations are scheduled for January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

