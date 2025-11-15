Navi Mumbai: Union Textile Secretary Lauds NMMC’s Pioneering Textile Waste Processing Centre

Union Textile Secretary Lauds NMMC’s Pioneering Textile Waste Processing Centre |

Union Textile Ministry Secretary Neelam Shami Rao on Thursday visited India’s first municipal-supported textile waste processing centre at CBD Belapur and praised the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for successfully implementing an innovative model that converts discarded clothes into reusable products.

Six-Step Segregation and Fibre Testing Impress Officials

During her visit, Rao inspected the functioning of the centre, reviewed the six-step segregation system for fabric waste, and observed mechanical fibre-testing processes. She expressed satisfaction with how citizens’ discarded garments are being transformed into attractive, market-ready items.

She was accompanied by Textile Commissioner Dr. M. Bina, Ministry Director Ashok Jaiswal, and Textile Committee Secretary Kartikeya Dhanda. NMMC Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Smita Kale and Textile Committee Director Dr. Tapan Rout were also present.

Model Recommended for Replication Across Cities

Rao congratulated Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and his team for piloting and sustaining the project, noting that similar initiatives should be replicated across other Indian cities. She also suggested organising a national-level workshop on textile waste management in Navi Mumbai.

Women Gain Livelihood and Creative Opportunities

While interacting with the women employed at the centre, the Secretary appreciated how the project not only provides livelihood opportunities but also engages women in creative, skill-based production.

Citywide Collection Network Supports the Centre

Under the initiative, large collection bins have been installed at high-footfall locations such as housing societies, malls, and offices, with support from the SBI Foundation and Tisser Artisan Trust. A dedicated vehicle collects textile waste, which is then processed at the Shakuntala Mahajan Multi-Purpose Building in Sector 2, CBD Belapur.

Three institutions Seawoods Estate Phase 1, Om Siddhi Tower (Sector 27 Nerul), and Nexus Seawoods Mall (Sector 42) were felicitated for their significant contribution to textile waste collection.

Read Also Police Shield Cricket Tournament 2025: Opener Rudra Dhanday Scored 97 Runs To Rescue Mumbai Police

Upcycled Goods Generate Strong Citizen Response

At the centre, usable discarded fabric is upcycled through handloom techniques to produce a variety of textile products, which are displayed and sold in the market with encouraging citizen response. The project has reduced the load on NMMC’s solid waste management system while creating sustainable employment for women.

NMMC Commissioner Highlights Sustainability and Community Impact

Speaking about the initiative, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, “This project reflects our commitment to innovative waste management that benefits both the environment and the community. The positive response from citizens and the empowerment of local women show how transformational such initiatives can be.”