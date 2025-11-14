Police Shield Cricket Tournament 2025: Opener Rudra Dhanday Scored 97 Runs To Rescue Mumbai Police

Shreyas Gaurav |

Opening batsman Rudra Dhanday scored a patient 97 runs which helped Mumbai Police Gymkhana reach a total of 261 runs all out in 67.1 overs in their first innings against New Hindu Cricket Club on the first day of their 3-day final of the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2025-26, organized jointly by the Commissionerate of Police Greater Mumbai and the Police Shield Committee and played at the Police Gymkhana ground on Friday.

New Hindu CC’s left-arm spinner Shreyas Gaurav 5 for 84 runs restricted the Mumbai Police total.

Dhanday showed great character and batted played responsibly to prop the Mumbai Police innings. He along with Parag Khanapurkar (28 runs) were associated in a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Later, Dhanday and Parikshit Valsangakar (31 runs) in fifth wicket association added 56 useful runs to lift the innings.

Dhanday missed the three figure mark as he was bowled by Atharva Ankolekar in the 54th over. His knock came from 152 balls and contained 15 shots to the boundary ropes.

Captain Rohit Pol’s responsible knock of 24 runs and Yogesh Patil’s 31 runs played good supporting roles.

Later, Mumbai Police struck quick blows to reduce New Hindu CC to 69 for 3 wickets in 17 overs at the end of day’s play.

Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana 261 all out, 67.1 overs (Rudra Dhanday 97 (152-balls, 15x4), Parikshit Valsangakar 31, Yogesh Patil 31; Shreyas Gurav 5 for 84, Bhavya Atrey 3 for 57) Vs New Hindu CC 69 for 3, 17 overs.