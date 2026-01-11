Swastik Chikhara Exposed? After Yash Dayal, Ex-RCB Star's Chats Leaked Online, Woman Alleges Harassment In Viral Video

Swastik Chikhara has been alleged of harassment in a viral video on social media |

Another Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer has landed himself in controversy. Following the Yash Dayal case, Swastik Chikara finds himself at the centre of a social media storm following allegations made by a woman who has shared alleged chat screenshots online. While RCB have released him ahead of the IPL 2026 season, he was part of the 2025 title winning season with the franchise.

Chikara is facing backlash after a social media user, posted screenshots and a detailed account of her interaction with the cricketer. In her post, she claimed she met Chikara at a mall in Kanpur, where he allegedly invited her and her friend for coffee. She said she did not recognise him initially as she does not follow cricket.

According to the post, the interaction took an uncomfortable turn after the meeting. She alleged that Chikara later found her on social media and began sending flirty messages. “After a day or two, he started flirting, so I removed him,” she wrote in her post.

The user further claimed that despite being removed from her social media, Chikara continued to message her and allegedly pressured her to meet him at a specific café or restaurant. Sharma alleged that the cricketer repeatedly insisted on meeting her at Starbucks, screenshots of which she shared publicly.

The screenshots, which have since gone viral, appear to show Chikara persistently asking her to meet, sparking widespread criticism online. Several users on social media have condemned the alleged behaviour, while others have called for clarity and an official response. As of now, Swastik Chikara has not issued any public statement addressing the allegations. RCB, too, has not commented on the matter.

The incident adds to a growing list of off-field controversies involving cricketers. RCB have already faced a lot of flak for retaining Yash Dayal amid his ongoing legal battle.