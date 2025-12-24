Yash Dayal Rape Case: Legal Trouble Mounts For RCB Pacer Ahead Of IPL 2026 As Jaipur's POCSO Court Rejects Bail Plea, Says Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal's legal troubles have no end. The 29-year-old currently stands accused in a POCSO case over allegations of sexually exploiting a minor. Dayal had filed an anticipatory bail plea but it was rejected by a special POCSO court in Jaipur as per reports.

RCB retained Dayal ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction following his heroics in their maiden title winning season. The franchise took the decision despite the ongoing investigation over sexual assault allegations against the Uttar Pradesh pacer. Dayal has played no competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 Final, and has maintained silence. RCB have also not addressed the allegations since.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the order passed by Judge Alka Bansal of Jaipur Metropolitan Court (POCSO Court-3), the evidence available does not indicate that Yash Dayal has been wrongly framed. The court observed that the investigation to date points to his possible involvement in the case, and therefore, anticipatory bail cannot be granted at this juncture.

Yash Dayal as a result could be arrested at any time depending on the nature of the investigation. The 29-year-old was accused of repeatedly exploiting a minor on the pretext of helping her build a cricket career. The complaint states Dayal projected himself as an influential cricketer, assured her cricket related opportunities by emotionally influencing her.

Dayal's case has drawn the ire of fans, especially with silence from both BCCI and RCB. While the left-arm seamer has not represented India at the international level yet, he was called up to the Indian team on more than one occassion. RCB's decision to retain on a ₹5 crore deal despite the allegations saw a lot of fans express their frustrations during the retention deadline.