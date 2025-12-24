Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO | X

Jaipur, December 24: Sometimes, the excitement of seeing their favourite star leads fans to cross personal boundaries. An uncomfortable moment involving former Team India captain and opener batsman Rohit Sharma has gone viral from the Vijay Hazare Trophy after fans crossed the line while trying to take selfies with him.

The incident took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where repeated heckling from the fans forced Rohit Sharma to run indoors and shut the door. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video shows Rohit Sharma visibly uncomfortable with the crowd and running inside and asking the security to shut the door.

The security guard standing at the door pushes the crowd away and then closes the door. The fans were trying to forcibly take selfie with Rohit Sharma while he was going in the dressing room on the ground. However, Rohit Sharma got frustrated and ran inside to save himself from the fans. They were reportedly forcing themselves on Rohit Sharma for selfies and autographs.

While admiration is natural, players also deserve privacy and respect. Especially outside competitive action. Rohit Sharma on Wednesday scored a century in the opening match for Mumbai against Sikkim.

Opening for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma scored 155 runs in only 94 balls with 18 fours and 9 sixes. He announced his grand return to the domestic cricket tournament with the memorable knock against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

There are several videos doing rounds on social media showing the fans crossing all the limits and risking their lives to witness their hero in action at the stadium. A massive crowd was present at the stadium to witness his innings in the domestic cricket tournament. They were also seen screaming and cheering for Rohit Sharma throughout the inning.