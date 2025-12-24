 'Assalamualaikum Domestic': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Rehman Dakait Memes Viral After Tons In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Openers
Social media is abuzz with memes praising former Team India captains and legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their impressive performance in the opening games of their opening Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 matches. They both scored centuries in their first games in the domestic cricket tournament.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Rehman Dakait Memes Viral After Tons In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Openers | X

A meme has gone viral on social media showing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as Rehman Dakait from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer "Dhurandhar." A dialogue featuring Akshaye Khanna from the movie has gone viral in which he interacts with the crowd from the stage in the town of Lyaari.

Akshaye Khanna starts his speech saying, "Assalamualaikum Lyaari" in the movie which has went viral on social media. The viral meme depicts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as Rehman Dakait or Akshaye Khanna and saying, "Assalamualaikum Domestic."

The meme went viral after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashed tons in the opening games for their respective teams. Playing for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma scored 155 runs in 94 balls with 18 fours and 9 sixes against Sikkim.

Virat Kohli smashed 131 off 101 balls with 14 fours and 3 sixes for Delhi, while playing against Andhra Pradesh. Rohit Sharma also received the Player of the Match award for his electrifying century, helping them in a thumping victory against Sikkim.

Internet users also trolled Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee member Ajit Agarkar. The users slammed them allegedly for forcing the senior players to play in the domestic cricket tournament.

article-image

The fans shared memes of Virat and Rohit as Jai and Veeru from Sholay. They also shared memes of Gautam Ganmbhir and Ajit Agarkar weeping after seeing them scoring hundreds in the domestic openers.

