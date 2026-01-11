 Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

New Zealand named young Adithya Ashok as the main spinner for the IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara in Sunday. Ashok featured for the Kiwis in the 2020 U19 World Cup and made his debut against Bangladesh in 2023. The 23-year-old was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu and moved to New Zealand with his family at the age of 4.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
article-image

New Zealand have named Adithya Ashok in the playing XI for the first IND vs NZ ODI on Sunday. Ashok is the lead spinner in a depleted Kiwi side that face off against a near India outfit in Vadodara. The 23-year-old, who was born in India, will be featuring in only his 3rd ODI match.

Ashok, was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, before moving to Auckland, New Zealand, at age four. The leg-spinner has played two ODIs and a T20I before his appearance in the India vs New Zealand series.

It is however not Ashok's first visit to India for cricket. The leg-spinner’s last visit to India was for honing his bowling skills in a two-week spin camp at the CSK Academy in Chennai under lead coach Sriram Krishnamurthy. The leg-spinner’s last visit to India was for honing his bowling skills in a two-week spin camp at the CSK Academy in Chennai under lead coach Sriram Krishnamurthy.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows New Zealand Cricketers On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st...
article-image

It hasn't been a smooth sailing career so far, with the 23-year-old having to undergo a back surgery early in his playing days. He was operated by Rowan Schouten, who operated on pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Mayank Yadav.

FPJ Shorts
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43
Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43
Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

The 23-year-old will come up against the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two giants of 50-over format. He is keen to make an impression against the legends of the game.

“It's a very exciting opportunity and challenge to play against those guys and, again, test yourself against people that are considered great and definitely are great. The things that they've done for the game and the things that they've achieved across their careers have been pretty phenomenal," Ashok told IANS before the series opener.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Elects To Field First At Vadodara, Shreyas Iyer...

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Elects To Field First At Vadodara, Shreyas Iyer...

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Have Lunch With New Zealand Team Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Have Lunch With New Zealand Team Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In Team India's ODI Squad For New Zealand Series

Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In Team India's ODI Squad For New Zealand Series

From Batmobile To Private Jet: Neymar's ₹525 Crore Luxury Fleet Collection Wows Football Fans...

From Batmobile To Private Jet: Neymar's ₹525 Crore Luxury Fleet Collection Wows Football Fans...