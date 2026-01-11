Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

New Zealand have named Adithya Ashok in the playing XI for the first IND vs NZ ODI on Sunday. Ashok is the lead spinner in a depleted Kiwi side that face off against a near India outfit in Vadodara. The 23-year-old, who was born in India, will be featuring in only his 3rd ODI match.

Ashok, was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, before moving to Auckland, New Zealand, at age four. The leg-spinner has played two ODIs and a T20I before his appearance in the India vs New Zealand series.

It is however not Ashok's first visit to India for cricket. The leg-spinner’s last visit to India was for honing his bowling skills in a two-week spin camp at the CSK Academy in Chennai under lead coach Sriram Krishnamurthy. The leg-spinner’s last visit to India was for honing his bowling skills in a two-week spin camp at the CSK Academy in Chennai under lead coach Sriram Krishnamurthy.

Read Also Viral Video Shows New Zealand Cricketers On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st...

It hasn't been a smooth sailing career so far, with the 23-year-old having to undergo a back surgery early in his playing days. He was operated by Rowan Schouten, who operated on pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Mayank Yadav.

The 23-year-old will come up against the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two giants of 50-over format. He is keen to make an impression against the legends of the game.

“It's a very exciting opportunity and challenge to play against those guys and, again, test yourself against people that are considered great and definitely are great. The things that they've done for the game and the things that they've achieved across their careers have been pretty phenomenal," Ashok told IANS before the series opener.