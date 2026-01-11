Viral Video Shows New Zealand Cricketers On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Image: mufaddal_vohra/X

As cricket fever grips Vadodara ahead of the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series, a viral video circulating on social media appears to show members of the New Zealand cricket team taking a relaxed morning walk through the city ahead of the first One-Day International on January 11. Fans on platforms like Instagram and X have shared clips and reels capturing glimpses of the Black Caps enjoying a quiet start to the day before the competitive action begins.

The videos have added to the growing buzz around the series opener in Vadodara, with supporters reacting enthusiastically to the sight of visiting players exploring the local surroundings. Cricket followers have been quick to comment on the contrast between the laid-back early morning mood in the footage and the intensity expected on the field later in the day.

The ODI series marks one of the first major international white-ball contests in India’s 2026 calendar, and excitement among the home crowd has been palpable. On the Indian side, preparations have been equally eye-catching, with several viral training videos showing India’s senior batters in spirited practice sessions.

While the New Zealand camp has kept its on-field preparations more low-profile, the viral morning walk videos have humanised the touring players and sparked curiosity about their routines and mindset as they face the formidable Indian side. With the opening ODI just hours away, these snippets of life off the pitch have only heightened anticipation for what promises to be an entertaining and competitive series in Vadodara.

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI; Video

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma once again proved why he is adored by fans not just for his achievements on the field, but also for his humility and warmth off it. Ahead of the much-anticipated first ODI between India and New Zealand, Rohit was seen sharing a touching moment with a fan that quickly won hearts online.

As the Rohit arrived on the airport, a fan holding a poster featuring Rohit Sharma eagerly waited to catch the former skipper’s attention. Despite a tight schedule and security presence, Rohit noticed the fan and took a moment to stop. He graciously signed the poster, leaving the fan visibly thrilled and emotional.

The short video of the interaction soon went viral on social media, with fans praising Rohit for his down-to-earth nature and genuine connection with supporters. Many lauded him for always acknowledging fans and making time for them, regardless of the occasion.

With the IND vs NZ 1st ODI around the corner, Rohit Sharma will be eager to lead from the front as India looks to make a strong start to the series. While his performances with the bat remain highly anticipated, moments like these continue to reinforce Rohit Sharma’s status as one of cricket’s most beloved figures.