 Bangladesh To Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In Pakistan? PCB Express Interest Amid Venue Row: Report
Pakistan have expressed their interest in hosting Bangladesh's matches during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month. BCB have written to ICC twice regarding a venue change following the Indo-Bangla conflict that saw the release of Mustafizur Rahman from KKR. Bangladesh want to play all their games in Sri Lanka, with Pakistan now offering an exit route.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan have offered to host Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches should Sri Lankan venues be unavailable. |

Pakistan have offered Bangladesh an exit route as tensions surround their participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. BCB have cited security concerns in two separate occasions to ICC, expressing their concerns travelling to India for the tournament. Bangladesh want all four of their group games moved to Sri Lanka, who are also co-hosts for the tournament.

A verdict from ICC is yet to come BCB's way. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) meanwhile have presented another option. Should Sri Lankan venues be unavailable, PCB have expressed their interest in hosting Bangladesh games. Pakistan hosted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with only India playing their games in Dubai. The Men in Green will play all their games in Sri Lanka, as per schedule.

Bangladesh sports ministry adviser Asif Nazrul has taken a hard-line position on the change of venue, citing national pride and continuing a rising anti-India sentiment in the government corridors. This was after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions of the BCCI for unspecified reasons amid attacks on Hindus.

BCB were working closely with the ICC to address "security concerns" around the team's participation. While their request for venue change has not been accepted, the two parties remain engaged in dialogue to find an amicable solution.

As per reports, ICC has guaranteed minor tweaks in the schedule and complete secturyt protection should BCB agree to continue play in India. A second letter from BCB sees them maintain their stance of not wanting to travel to India.

ICC will have to take a final call as hosts with BCCI and BCB not engaged in dialogue. In theory, Bangladesh could like Pakistan play all their matches in Sri Lanka. However, the tournament is less than a month away with tickets for all games listed and sold. A change would mean severe loss and technical challenges.

