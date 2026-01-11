 'What Were We Saying..': Harsha Bhogle 'Stuck In Traffic' As RoKo Effect Hits Vadodara For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
India commentator Harsha Bhogle has reignited the debate surrounding the future of ODI cricket. While many believe the format to be running on fumes, Bhogle pointed to the massive traffic jam he was stuck in ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara. The match, featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has a sell out crowd, in Kotambi's first ever men's international game.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Harsha Bhogle felt the full force of the RoKo effect on his way to Vadodara Stadium |

India commentator Harsha Bhogle reignited the debate around the future of ODI cricket on Wednesday. The veteran highlighted massive traffic congestion leading to a sold-out stadium ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Bhogle, who was travelling to the venue hours before the start of play, shared on social media that he had been stuck in traffic for over an hour nearly 8–10 kilometres away from the ground, as fans thronged the city to watch Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action.

In a post on X, Bhogle wrote, “Massive traffic jams 8-10 kms from the stadium in Vadodara. On the road for an hour and 10 mins already. Sell out game. And what were we saying about ODI cricket?”

The comment quickly went viral, with fans and former players weighing in on the renewed discussion around the format’s popularity. The match, Kotambi Stadium’s first-ever men’s international fixture, drew a full-house crowd, prompting Bhogle to question prevailing narratives about ODI cricket’s declining relevance.

The IND vs NZ 1st ODI is India's first cricket assignment of 2026. It comes at a time when the 50-over format has been under scrutiny globally. However, scenes outside the Kotambi Stadium told a contrasting story. Roads leading to the venue were clogged hours before the toss, while the stands were filled to capacity well ahead of the first ball. In fact, Virat Kohli was mobbed by fans at the airport a few days before the game.

Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax
Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
article-image

Much of the excitement was driven by the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose return to ODI action continues to attract crowds across the country. The so-called “RoKo effect” was evident in Vadodara, with fans travelling from neighbouring districts and cities to witness the duo play at a new international venue.

The sell-out also underlined the enduring pull of bilateral ODIs in India, particularly when top-tier opposition and star players are involved. While questions about scheduling, context and global viewership persist, Bhogle’s traffic-bound experience served as a snapshot of ODI cricket’s continuing mass appeal.

