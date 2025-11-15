Who Is Ram Sutar? Maharashtra Bhushan Awardee & India’s Master Sculptor Who Built Statue Of Unity |

Mumbai: Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, one of India’s most celebrated artistic legends, was honoured with the Maharashtra Bhushan, the state’s highest civilian award, on Friday. Owing to his fragile health, the award was personally presented to him at his residence in Noida by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The state leadership stated that Sutar’s acceptance of the honour has elevated the prestige of the Maharashtra Bhushan itself. Receiving the award on behalf of his father, Anil Sutar expressed deep gratitude to the state government and the dignitaries who travelled to personally confer the recognition.

The Maharashtra Bhushan 2024 award committee had unanimously selected Ram Sutar for the honour. Although the state had planned a grand public ceremony in Mumbai, Sutar’s deteriorating health prompted the government to shift the felicitation to his Noida home. “This award belongs to 2024, and as 2025 is drawing to a close, it was important for us to visit him and honour him personally,” Fadnavis said.

Who Is Ram Sutar?

At 100 years of age, Ram Sutar stands as a monumental figure in Indian art. Over a career spanning 77 years, he has crafted thousands of sculptures, many of which have become defining symbols of India’s cultural and political identity. He has previously been honoured with both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, reflecting his unmatched contribution to the world of sculpture.

Sutar is perhaps best known globally for creating the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, depicting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Several of his works stand across 15 countries, marking a truly international legacy. In Mumbai, the grand statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar at Indu Mill is being built under his guidance, further cementing his imprint on modern Indian iconography.

CM, Both Deputy CMs Praise Sutar

After receiving the award, Sutar’s first words were a heartfelt echo of the state anthem, “Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garja Maharashtra Maza!” the Chief Minister noted that even in ill health, Sutar’s thoughts remained deeply rooted in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde described him as a point of pride for every Marathi person, noting his 16 sculptures installed in Parliament and his iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Sindhudurg. Ajit Pawar added that generations have admired Sutar’s creations, calling the opportunity to visit his studio a privilege and stating that Maharashtra takes immense pride in his artistic legacy.

