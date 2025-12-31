BMC Elections 2026: SEC Appoints Iqbal Singh Chahal As Observer For Upcoming Mumbai Civic Body Polls

Iqbal Singh Chahal | File

Mumbai: The State Election Commission (SEC) appointed additional chief secretary (home) Iqbal Singh Chahal as the observer for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled to be held on January 15, an official order stated.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1989 batch, Chahal previously served as the BMC commissioner for nearly four years beginning May 2020. Given the likelihood of a tightly contested civic poll in Mumbai, the SEC has also appointed three additional collectors as assistant observers to strengthen oversight during the election process, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Observers For Other 28 Municipal Corporations Also Named

The SEC simultaneously named IAS officers as observers for the remaining 28 municipal corporations across Maharashtra that are going to polls. In Thane, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) chief executive officer P Velarasu, a former Thane collector, has been appointed special observer.

For the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, MIDC joint chief executive officer Mantada Raja Dayanidhi has been designated as special observer. Skill Development Commissioner Amit Saini will oversee the Mira-Bhayandar civic polls, while Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) managing director Nilesh Gatne has been appointed special observer for Ulhasnagar.

In Bhiwandi-Nizampur, the additional commissioner of the Tribal Welfare Corporation Gopichand Kadam has been named special observer, according to the report. Anticipating intense political competition and possible clashes in Navi Mumbai, particularly between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, the SEC has appointed Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation managing director Bhausaheb Dangade as special observer for the Navi Mumbai municipal elections.

Vasai-Virar, a civic body that has historically witnessed tense poll situations, will be overseen by Maharashtra Maritime Board chief executive officer Pradeep P as special observer. In Panvel, Integrated Child Development Scheme commissioner Kailash Pagare has been appointed observer. The appointments are aimed at ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of the civic elections across Maharashtra.

