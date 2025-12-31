Mumbai: Adulterated Milk Packets Of Renowned Companies Taken Into Custody At Andheri’s Four Bungalows | VIDEO

Mumbai: The Versova Police busted an adulterated milk manufacturing racket operating in Andheri West’s Bharat Nagar area of Four Bungalows. According to visuals shared on social media, several packets of renowned brands of milk are seen seized and kept outside the police station.

The video was posted on andheriloca's official page on Instagram. According to the report, a forensic team was called to carry out further investigation in the case. Moreover, efforts are also being made to trace all others involved in the racket.

Meanwhile, the video came just days after Mumbai recently witnessed allegations of milk adulteration, with residents of Andheri West’s Kapaswadi area claiming that adulterated milk was being supplied openly in their locality. The alleged racket raised serious concerns over public health, particularly affecting children, women and senior citizens.

A viral video shared on social media showed the alleged racket being busted by residents and a cop. Reacting to the viral video, several netizens claimed that the alleged racket has been in existence for decades.

According to residents, synthetic milk is reportedly being prepared using chemical substances and supplied to households under the guise of genuine dairy products.

According to reports, substances such as detergent powder, urea, soap solution, refined oil and other synthetic chemicals are being mixed to create milk-like liquid. Residents further claimed that one litre of original milk is allegedly diluted with water and chemicals to produce nearly double the quantity, which is then supplied daily to consumers.

