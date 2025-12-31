 Mumbai: Adulterated Milk Packets Of Renowned Companies Taken Into Custody At Andheri’s Four Bungalows | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Adulterated Milk Packets Of Renowned Companies Taken Into Custody At Andheri’s Four Bungalows | VIDEO

Mumbai: Adulterated Milk Packets Of Renowned Companies Taken Into Custody At Andheri’s Four Bungalows | VIDEO

Versova Police in Mumbai uncovered an adulterated milk manufacturing racket in Andheri West’s Bharat Nagar, seizing packets of well-known milk brands. The crackdown follows recent allegations of milk adulteration in Andheri’s Kapaswadi. These cases are raising serious public health concerns, urging the need for stricter monitoring of food safety and supply chains across the city.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Versova Police busted an adulterated milk manufacturing racket operating in Andheri West’s Bharat Nagar area of Four Bungalows. According to visuals shared on social media, several packets of renowned brands of milk are seen seized and kept outside the police station.

The video was posted on andheriloca's official page on Instagram. According to the report, a forensic team was called to carry out further investigation in the case. Moreover, efforts are also being made to trace all others involved in the racket.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Senior Travel Executive Arrested For ₹40.45 Lakh Fraud In Ticket Bookings
article-image

Meanwhile, the video came just days after Mumbai recently witnessed allegations of milk adulteration, with residents of Andheri West’s Kapaswadi area claiming that adulterated milk was being supplied openly in their locality. The alleged racket raised serious concerns over public health, particularly affecting children, women and senior citizens.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: SEC Appoints Iqbal Singh Chahal As Observer For Upcoming Mumbai Civic Body Polls
article-image

A viral video shared on social media showed the alleged racket being busted by residents and a cop. Reacting to the viral video, several netizens claimed that the alleged racket has been in existence for decades.

FPJ Shorts
New Year’s Eve 2025: Security Arrangements In Place At Navi Mumbai, From Zero Tolerance On Narcotics To Nakabandi At Multiple Locations | All Details Here
New Year’s Eve 2025: Security Arrangements In Place At Navi Mumbai, From Zero Tolerance On Narcotics To Nakabandi At Multiple Locations | All Details Here
Piyush Goyal Hails ONDC For Democratising E-Commerce & Empowering Small Sellers
Piyush Goyal Hails ONDC For Democratising E-Commerce & Empowering Small Sellers
NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here
NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here
Tamil Nadu Extends 100% EV Tax Waiver Until 2027 To Accelerate Adoption
Tamil Nadu Extends 100% EV Tax Waiver Until 2027 To Accelerate Adoption

According to residents, synthetic milk is reportedly being prepared using chemical substances and supplied to households under the guise of genuine dairy products.

According to reports, substances such as detergent powder, urea, soap solution, refined oil and other synthetic chemicals are being mixed to create milk-like liquid. Residents further claimed that one litre of original milk is allegedly diluted with water and chemicals to produce nearly double the quantity, which is then supplied daily to consumers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Year’s Eve 2025: Security Arrangements In Place At Navi Mumbai, From Zero Tolerance On...

New Year’s Eve 2025: Security Arrangements In Place At Navi Mumbai, From Zero Tolerance On...

'Naaglok Ki Train': Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 Takes Over Mumbai Metro 1, Commuters Shock To See New...

'Naaglok Ki Train': Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 Takes Over Mumbai Metro 1, Commuters Shock To See New...

Mumbai: Adulterated Milk Packets Of Renowned Companies Taken Into Custody At Andheri’s Four...

Mumbai: Adulterated Milk Packets Of Renowned Companies Taken Into Custody At Andheri’s Four...

Attention Mumbaikars! Zomato, Swiggy & Other Gig Workers’ New Year’s Eve Strike May Disrupt...

Attention Mumbaikars! Zomato, Swiggy & Other Gig Workers’ New Year’s Eve Strike May Disrupt...

Bombay HC Holds Special Hearing At Chief Justice's Residence; Stays BMC Letter Asking Subordinate...

Bombay HC Holds Special Hearing At Chief Justice's Residence; Stays BMC Letter Asking Subordinate...