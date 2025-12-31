 Mumbai Crime: Senior Travel Executive Arrested For ₹40.45 Lakh Fraud In Ticket Bookings
Mumbai’s MIDC police arrested Mohit Deshmukh, a senior travel executive, for allegedly defrauding his international travel services firm and its clients of Rs 40.45 lakh. He reportedly booked unauthorized tickets between May 2023 and January 2024, diverting payments into his personal account. The fraud was uncovered during an account reconciliation in November 2023.

Mumbai Crime: Senior Travel Executive Arrested For ₹40.45 Lakh Fraud In Ticket Bookings

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested an employee of an international travel services firm for allegedly defrauding it and its client firms of Rs 40.45 lakh by misusing his position as a senior travel executive. The police said the accused, Mohit Deshmukh, 25, allegedly booked tickets for company clients and a client firm without the consent of the management and diverted the proceeds into his personal bank account.

The company in Andheri East provides flight, train and bus bookings, passport and visa assistance, hotel bookings and tour packages. After receiving bookings from customers, the firm arranges tickets through another agent firm. Deshmukh had been working with the company as a senior travel executive since December 2021.

Deshmukh stopped reporting to work abruptly in February 2024. Some client companies maintained advance deposits with the firm for bookings. In November 2023, while reconciling accounts, the company discovered that Rs 6 lakh was shown as outstanding from one client company. When asked to clear the dues, the client firm submitted proof showing that the payment had already been made to the company.

The company initiated an investigation and discovered that between May 2023 and January 2024, Deshmukh allegedly cheated the company by unauthorised ticket bookings for various customers and a client company.

