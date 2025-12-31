Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Guest Professor Accused Of Molesting Students & Teacher | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to a guest professor accused of molesting female students and a retired teacher during an annual event in south Mumbai. However, the detailed order is yet to come. The professor was booked following an FIR lodged at Azad Maidan police station.

The complaint relates to an event organised by the National Hindi Parishad on November 24, where he allegedly sexually harassed nine students and one retired teacher by exhibiting indecency at the National Seminar, the annual function of the college’s Hindi Department. Seeking protection from arrest, the professor claimed he is suffering from severe depression and other mental health issues.

He stated that he has attempted suicide on several occasions and is presently admitted in hospital due to his mental ailment and childish behaviour. He asserted his innocence, saying the case was lodged out of personal grudge or misunderstanding to damage his image and destroy his life in society.

