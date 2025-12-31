 Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Guest Professor Accused Of Molesting Students & Teacher
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Guest Professor Accused Of Molesting Students & Teacher

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Guest Professor Accused Of Molesting Students & Teacher

Mumbai sessions court granted anticipatory bail to a guest professor accused of molesting nine female students and a retired teacher during a college event organized by the National Hindi Parishad on November 24. The professor cited severe depression and mental health issues, claiming the case was filed due to personal grudges. Detailed order is pending.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Guest Professor Accused Of Molesting Students & Teacher | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to a guest professor accused of molesting female students and a retired teacher during an annual event in south Mumbai. However, the detailed order is yet to come. The professor was booked following an FIR lodged at Azad Maidan police station.

The complaint relates to an event organised by the National Hindi Parishad on November 24, where he allegedly sexually harassed nine students and one retired teacher by exhibiting indecency at the National Seminar, the annual function of the college’s Hindi Department. Seeking protection from arrest, the professor claimed he is suffering from severe depression and other mental health issues.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Orders Paid Leave For Employees To Vote In January 15 Municipal Elections
article-image

He stated that he has attempted suicide on several occasions and is presently admitted in hospital due to his mental ailment and childish behaviour. He asserted his innocence, saying the case was lodged out of personal grudge or misunderstanding to damage his image and destroy his life in society.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
Rupee Falls 15 Paise To 89.90 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Rupee Falls 15 Paise To 89.90 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Happy New Year's Eve! Open-Air & Rooftop NYE Parties In Mumbai To Welcome 2026 Under The Sky With Fireworks
Happy New Year's Eve! Open-Air & Rooftop NYE Parties In Mumbai To Welcome 2026 Under The Sky With Fireworks
Indian Rupee: From Stability To Storm in 2025, How The Rupee Slipped Past 91 & Lost Its Asian Strength
Indian Rupee: From Stability To Storm in 2025, How The Rupee Slipped Past 91 & Lost Its Asian Strength

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Guest Professor Accused Of Molesting Students &...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Guest Professor Accused Of Molesting Students &...

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: 52-Year-Old Driver Claims Bus Suddenly Surged Forward, Causing Fatal...

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: 52-Year-Old Driver Claims Bus Suddenly Surged Forward, Causing Fatal...

Maharashtra Govt Orders Paid Leave For Employees To Vote In January 15 Municipal Elections

Maharashtra Govt Orders Paid Leave For Employees To Vote In January 15 Municipal Elections

Mumbai Weather Update For 31st Dec, 2025: City Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Into...

Mumbai Weather Update For 31st Dec, 2025: City Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Into...

Maharashtra Govt Grants Permanent Extended Operating Hours For Eateries & Bars On New Year’s Eve

Maharashtra Govt Grants Permanent Extended Operating Hours For Eateries & Bars On New Year’s Eve