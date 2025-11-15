Mumbai: Mourners Outraged As Exhumed Human Remains Found Hanging In Plastic Bags At Malad Cemetery Amid Space Crunch

Mourners coming to the composite cemetery municipal on Malad Marve Road have been distressed by the sight of plastic bags containing exhumed human remains from temporary graves strung on uprooted crucifixes. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mourners coming to the composite cemetery municipal on Malad Marve Road have been distressed by the sight of plastic bags containing exhumed human remains from temporary graves strung on uprooted crucifixes.

Grave Shortage Forces Reuse of Burial Plots

The cemetery has Christian, Muslim, and Hindu sections. The graves in the cemetery are reused because of the shortage of burial space in the area. The BMC is supposed to create niches or ossuaries, where the mortal remains can be respectfully reinterred after the expiry of 18 months from the time of burial. The local municipal ward officer was not available for a comment.

The residents said that the BMC has failed to build the infrastructure needed for reusing the graves. “The local MLA Aslam Shaikh has promised to restore the cemetery with his funds, but the condition of the cemetery will remain like this till that happens,” said a resident. Shaikh did not respond to calls and messages for a comment.

Citizens’ Group Flags Distressing Graveyard Conditions

Godfrey Pimenta of the citizens’ group, Watchdog Foundation, who has written to the municipal corporation’s health department that manages the cemetery, said that the condition of the graveyard is distressing for the families of those buried there.

“Such an act is highly disrespectful and deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the Christian community and all others who have their loved ones buried there.”

The group has demanded a thorough inspection of the cemetery and has asked for the construction of permanent niches or ossuaries to store exhumed human remains. They also asked for the allocation of adequate additional land for burial purposes in the Malad area.

