Mumbai: Man Arrested With ₹72,000 In High-Quality Fake Currency Near Dadar Station Ahead Of BMC Elections | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major action ahead of the BMC elections, Mumbai Police’s Shivaji Park Police arrested a man in possession of high-quality counterfeit currency notes from the vicinity of Dadar Railway Station.

Police recovered fake currency notes with a face value of ₹72,000 from the accused. All the seized notes were in the denomination of ₹500 and were found to be of high quality. The arrested accused has been identified as Amruddin Sheikh (61).

According to police officials, there is suspicion that the seized counterfeit notes may have been smuggled into India from Bangladesh. Further investigation in this regard is underway.

Police have also revealed that the accused had previously used counterfeit currency worth several thousand rupees. Investigators are now probing where and how these fake notes were circulated. Further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/