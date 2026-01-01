 Mumbai: Man Arrested With ₹72,000 In High-Quality Fake Currency Near Dadar Station Ahead Of BMC Elections
Mumbai' Shivaji Park Police arrested 61-year-old Amruddin Sheikh near Dadar Railway Station with high-quality counterfeit ₹500 notes worth ₹72,000. The arrest comes ahead of the BMC elections. Police suspect the fake currency may have been smuggled from Bangladesh and revealed the accused had earlier circulated counterfeit notes. Further investigation is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In a major action ahead of the BMC elections, Mumbai Police’s Shivaji Park Police arrested a man in possession of high-quality counterfeit currency notes from the vicinity of Dadar Railway Station.

Police recovered fake currency notes with a face value of ₹72,000 from the accused. All the seized notes were in the denomination of ₹500 and were found to be of high quality. The arrested accused has been identified as Amruddin Sheikh (61).

According to police officials, there is suspicion that the seized counterfeit notes may have been smuggled into India from Bangladesh. Further investigation in this regard is underway.

Police have also revealed that the accused had previously used counterfeit currency worth several thousand rupees. Investigators are now probing where and how these fake notes were circulated. Further investigation is in progress.

